John Fetterman is still running circles around Dr. Oz in the Pennsylvania senate race. On Monday, Fetterman’s campaign released a new ad that not only ridicules Oz’s disastrous crudités video, but also repurposes the TV doctor’s low-blow attack on Fetterman’s health. After getting ruthlessly roasted for the grocery shopping video, Oz’s campaign tried to turn the tables by firing off a ghoulish statement that said, “If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”

After denouncing the statement, Fetterman’s team did what they do best and turned the whole thing into more fodder to troll Oz with. The new campaign video is captioned, “Eat your veggies,” and features staffers in broccoli costumes telling people to vote for Fetterman, or else Dr. Oz will dip them in salsa.

Eat your veggies 🥦🥦 pic.twitter.com/8DSqw5cRz3 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 30, 2022

In an on-brand move for the PA senate race, the video arrived on the heels of yet another embarrassing moment for Oz. While attending a campaign rally in the western part of the state, Oz was greeted by a less than enthusiastic crowd. Via Mediaite:

The footage shows tepid applause from a few of the attendees, while some held signs, and others lined up their phones to take a photo. But others looks completely disinterested, not even making eye contact with the candidate. And overall, there were very few smiles. That didn’t stop Oz from soaking up the moment. “Oh my goodness!” Oz said. “Wow!”

What makes the low-energy video even more wild is that Oz shared it on his official campaign Twitter account. The apparent crowd response doesn’t bode well for his election prospects, but we’ll see what happens in November.

Monroeville is fired up and ready for a Dose of Reality! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XjRjvE5brA — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 29, 2022

