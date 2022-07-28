Jon Stewart has been relentlessly championing the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act that would provide necessary care to veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits during their service. The comedian even dedicated an episode of his Apple TV series to the issue in addition to making several trips to Capitol Hill to urge Congress to keep its promise to veterans.

To Stewart’s horror, the bill died in the senate on Wednesday thanks to Senator Pat Toomey urging his fellow Republicans to vote against it. Once the bill’s fate became clear, the former Daily Show host unloaded on Toomey and the Republican caucus in a fiery and profane Twitter thread:

Congratulations @SenToomey You successfully used the Byzantine Senate rules to keep sick veterans suffering!!!! Kudos! I’m sure you’ll celebrate by kicking a dog or punching a baby…or whatever terrible people do for fun!!!!! 6 trillion for war- No guidelines or oversight…but for Veterans Healthcare?? Let’s play budget gimmick games. We live in the upside down. For the veterans, and their families and caregivers who will bear the brunt of this nonsense… this isn’t over… we will never stop the fight until this country honors its promise to you. PS F*ck the R caucus and their empty promise to our veterans.

Stewart continued to blast Toomey in a series of follow-up tweets where he wrote, “I call bullsh*t,” above a video of Toomey attacking the “budget gimmick.” Stewart also demanded that the senate not leave for summer recess until it does right by the veterans.

“Not one of these stab vets in the back Senators should get to leave for the Summer til this shit is fixed,” Stewart tweeted. “Not one.”

