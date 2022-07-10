On Friday, Politico ran an opinion piece floating a wild idea: Maybe Jon Stewart should run for president. The idea was in reaction to the idea that Tucker Carlson could volley for the Republican ticket. After all, Stewart was the one that helped end his CNN tenure in the Bush II era. Alas, one of the piece’s detractors appears to be the man himself.

Ummm…No thank you — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 9, 2022

The day after the piece was published, Stewart dropped a cryptic — but not that cryptic — tweet, writing simply, “Ummm…No thank you.” He did not explain what he was referring to, but anyone paying attention to the news knew what he meant.

The Politico commentator wasn’t the only one who thought the 47th president should be the second host of The Daily Show. Pete Davidson recently opined that he’d make a fine commander-in-chief, but acknowledged that “he’s smart enough to not want the job.” Looks like he was right about that one.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden appears to still be adamant about running, despite his low ratings and frustration amongst his base over his lack of urgency in regards to matters like gun control and various radical Supreme Court rulings. On the other side of the aisle, it’s currently a battle between former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis. And it’s still only summer of 2022.

(Via Deadline)