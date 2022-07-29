Jon Stewart continued his relentless hammering of Senate Republicans during a CNN appearance. The comedian has been on a non-stop blitz after the GOP torpedoed the Honor Our PACT Act, which would’ve provided desperately needed healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their time in service. The bill had bipartisan support up until Senator Joe Manchin gave Democrats a clear path forward with President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. It’s believed that Republicans tanked the PACT act in retaliation despite their claims that the veterans bill has a “budget issue” that suddenly concerned them.

While Stewart had previously attacked Senator Pat Toomey for causing the Republican flip-flop, this time, the former Daily Show host put Kansas Senator Roger Marshall on blast after attempting to get his answers from aides at his office. While recounting the frustrating exchange, it didn’t take long for Stewart to start dropping F-bombs over the situation that’s leaving veterans stranded with healthcare bills they can’t afford.

Stewart: There are real people who face tragic consequences for their parliamentary fuckery pic.twitter.com/02hrwAu50f — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2022

Via The Wrap:

“What’s the budget issue? Because he voted yes when that budget issue was in it the first time,” he said. “I don’t know what that means,” he continued. “What are you f–king talking about?! Seriously, like, what kind of nonsense – I’m standing here with people here on oxygen tanks. Do they understand that, like, CHIPS and Reconciliation and all these things – there are real people who face tragic consequences for their parliamentary f–kery.”

Tapper backed up Stewart’s frustration by ending the segment with a key reminder. “The important thing to remember is they have these diseases because they went to wars that we sent them to,” the CNN anchor said.

