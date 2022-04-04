Following a disastrous appearance on The Problem with Jon Stewart, conservative writer Andrew Sullivan accused the Apple TV’s show booker of essentially duping him into a panel discussion racism where he was eviscerated by host Jon Stewart. In a lengthy and on-brand Substack post, Sullivan claimed he was initially told that he’d be taking part in a one-on-one interview with Stewart. However, 24 hours before taping, Sullivan said he was “ambushed” by the news that it would be a panel discussion titled “The Problem with White People,” which Sullivan wrote was a “a title I’d never have been a party to, if I’d known in advance.”

Unfortunately for Sullivan, Stewart was not taking this accusation lightly. The host took to Twitter where he defended his booker and called out Sullivan for attempting to shift the blame for his embarrassing performance:

Nonsense ⁦@sullydish. Our booker handled this last minute ask impeccably. Mr Sullivan was told, texted and emailed a detailed account of who was on the program, the content and intent of the discussion. She patiently handled his high maintenance shenanigans and gave him every opportunity to excuse himself. This man wasn’t ambushed. Any damage incurred was self inflicted.

Stewart than tapped into his trademark defiance and blasted Sullivan for accusing The Problem With of being “woke” because he was met with some resistance during the discussion. “And can we stop with the lazy ‘woke’ sh*t anytime someone disagrees with a conservative,” Stewart tweeted. “F*ck man.”

(Via Jon Stewart on Twitter)