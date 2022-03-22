Following his recent interview with former Disney CEO Bob Iger, comedian Jon Stewart stopped by The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning to blast news media executives who refuse to sit down for an interview and “defend their product.” According to Stewart, his team on his new Apple TV series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, has been unsuccessful in getting news execs from any network to come on the show and discuss what they put on the air. The former Daily Show host couldn’t help but notice the hypocrisy of it all.

While explaining to Stern how his team would be rebuffed by promises to “run it up the chain,” the comedian didn’t hold back his frustration at the situation. Via Mediaite:

“It’s f*cking crazy. It’s crazy that someone who runs a news organization that goes to people houses when their kid has died. To knock on the door and go ‘Hey, how’s that feel! Come out and talk to us!’ They make it so that you owe them access and yet when you want to put them on camera to talk about the business model that you think is exploitative,” Stewart said. “If you work in an industry where the reason for being is to find out the truth and illuminate the dark corners and to expose corruption and yet you yourself will not come on and allow that same scrutiny to be applied to you. F*cking incredible.”

Stewart also had a zinger for those promises of running it up the chain. “I’m not sure where that chain ends but I’m sure it’s up somebody’s ass.”

(Via Mediaite)