In mid-January 2021, Missouri-based Senator Josh Hawley was radioactive due to his far-right ways and for his role in helping to incite the failed MAGA uprising by digging in his heels over certifying the Electoral College vote. In the aftermath of January 6 (and that fisted-salute photo; you know that you’ve seen it), his hometown newspaper shamed him, and an unexpected stand came from Hallmark, which had enough of being associated with him while declaring, “Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind.”

Speaking of violence, people are remembering what Hawley said on Fox News on Jan. 4, 2021. It appeared that Hawley was insisting that something would happen on Jan. 6 that would make Trump remain the president, and Bret Baier didn’t seem like he wanted to hear about, at all. Via Aaron Rupar, here’s a clip from that conversation.

BRET BAIER: I want to pin you down on what you're trying to do. Are you trying to say that Trump will be president after January 20? JOSH HAWLEY: Well, that depends on what happens on Wednesday BAIER: No it doesn't (Trump in fact lost an election!) pic.twitter.com/vsO2JyRJuk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

Naturally, this is wild to rewatch because Hawley’s faced no repercussions in the Senate, nor has Ted Cruz for his alleged role in stirring up the insurrection, although the rioters themselves are languishing in jail or, in the case of the QAnon Shaman, prison. As a result, a lot of people are marveling at this clip and the lack of consequences for what Hawley said here.

ONE YEAR AGO TODAY: Josh Hawley boosts the Trump self-coup. https://t.co/G1TUQM87BJ — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 4, 2022

