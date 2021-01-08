While the country still reels from the coup attempt from Donald Trump supporters at the Capital in Washington DC on Wednesday, the publishing world is taking actions to condemn a US senator directly involved with inciting the violence and chaos that left four people dead.

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri was seen cheering on MAGA protesters before entering the building those same rioters later stormed while he and other Republicans attempted to throw out the results of the Electoral College,

According to the New York Times, the book was scheduled to be published in June, but publisher Simon and Schuster released a statement on Thursday saying the book will be canceled.

This just in: @SimonSchuster "has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH." pic.twitter.com/MoUplvqo9n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 7, 2021

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, DC, Simon and Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, The Tyranny Of Big Tech,” the statement said. “We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Hawley was vocal in supporting Trump’s baseless efforts to overthrow the election he clearly lost, and on Wednesday was photographed with a raised fist in support of protesters at the National Mall. It’s unclear if Hawley will self-publish his missive or if another publisher will pick it up, but one of the most notable bookmakers in the country has moved to deplatform Hawley as a result of his actions and the destruction he helped incite on Wednesday.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

And judging by the unhinged response he put out after news broke, well, he certainly could use some editorial assistance.