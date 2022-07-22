A video of Josh Hawley on Jan 6th
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Everyone Is Laughing At Fist-Pumping Fake Tough Guy Josh Hawley After The Jan 6th Committee Showed Video Of Him Running For His Life Like Michael Scott In A Fire Drill

As has been the case with all seven previous hearings, Thursday night’s January 6th hearing delivered a series of bombshells about what exactly Donald Trump was doing—or, more accurately, not doing—in the hours during which the rest of the country watched as rioters broke into the Capitol and attempted to burn democracy as we know it to the ground. But the one moment that had everyone talking, tweeting, and laughing out loud in the room belonged to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Hawley made his pro-coup position clear on the day of the Capitol riots when he seemed to salute the rioters with his frat bro greeting—a moment he was once so proud of he had it printed on a mug. But last night, we saw what happened after his faux tough guy stance: When Hawley was told that the rioters had breached the Capitol, he and his soul “dipped in dogshit” ran the f*ck out of there like a Looney Tunes character.

Had there been any women, children, or infirmed individuals in his way, he most likely would have pushed them aside without a second thought. It didn’t take long for Twitter to react.

And while Twitter is usually known as a place where people like to argue, millions of people seemed to have the same idea: setting Hawley’s Forrest Gump imitation to music, with more than one person hearing The Benny Hill Show theme.

