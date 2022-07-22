As has been the case with all seven previous hearings, Thursday night’s January 6th hearing delivered a series of bombshells about what exactly Donald Trump was doing—or, more accurately, not doing—in the hours during which the rest of the country watched as rioters broke into the Capitol and attempted to burn democracy as we know it to the ground. But the one moment that had everyone talking, tweeting, and laughing out loud in the room belonged to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Immediate reaction to the vid: pic.twitter.com/XAv4jc2tjr — Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

Hawley made his pro-coup position clear on the day of the Capitol riots when he seemed to salute the rioters with his frat bro greeting—a moment he was once so proud of he had it printed on a mug. But last night, we saw what happened after his faux tough guy stance: When Hawley was told that the rioters had breached the Capitol, he and his soul “dipped in dogshit” ran the f*ck out of there like a Looney Tunes character.

NEW: Jan. 6 committee shows Sen. Josh Hawley running for his life from the Capitol rioters that he personally riled up hours earlier by raising a fist for them in solidarity pic.twitter.com/NrOCMTjUu4 — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) July 22, 2022

Had there been any women, children, or infirmed individuals in his way, he most likely would have pushed them aside without a second thought. It didn’t take long for Twitter to react.

.@HawleyMO's legacy will forever be fleeing from the same mob he helped incite. pic.twitter.com/a3eOv84faA — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 22, 2022

Run Hawley Run — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 22, 2022

I know y'all thought Josh Hawley was running away but I can confirm he heard them call "Diva's to the dance floor please," was like "THIS IS MY JAM!" and ran to the dance floor as he was instructed. pic.twitter.com/ZbYvQUe4sB — THEE Hercules Mulligan (@johnvmoore) July 22, 2022

“Josh Hawley is a bitch,” D.C. police officer Michael Fanone says just outside the Jan. 6 hearing room https://t.co/AB2nVY5tyw — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) July 22, 2022

I had an all time terrible day so yeah I needed that Josh Hawley video thanks universe. — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 22, 2022

Not since Jefferson Davis was captured in his wife's dress. https://t.co/dfUXGql5y0 — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) July 22, 2022

Seeing the timeline flood with Josh Hawley running memes like pic.twitter.com/7HAT1X9Rmi — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 22, 2022

I knew the Josh Hawley footage reminded me of something and then I remembered pic.twitter.com/8XCNFKG0ql — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley went out to incite

The mob in DC with delight.

He stood as their cheerer

And when they came nearer

He galloped away in a fright — Limericking (@Limericking) July 22, 2022

And while Twitter is usually known as a place where people like to argue, millions of people seemed to have the same idea: setting Hawley’s Forrest Gump imitation to music, with more than one person hearing The Benny Hill Show theme.

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 1: Chariots of Fire #January6thCommitteeHearing pic.twitter.com/tVCf2R5tUD — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 2: Benny Hill Theme pic.twitter.com/3cl6otJxiJ — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 3: Gonna Fly Now / Rocky pic.twitter.com/d87wlgvY7A — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 4: Sir Robin Theme from Monty Python + the Holy Grail pic.twitter.com/3YVKqoKCUp — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 5: Obligatory Kate Bush pic.twitter.com/GQzDnbJb1r — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 6: Sissy That [Run] pic.twitter.com/7Xlk2cokgR — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 7: climax of My Heart Will Go On pic.twitter.com/MWTLvPeSjU — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 8: Born to Run pic.twitter.com/yu8di0bG0J — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022

Josh Hawley running away to a variety of soundtracks. Pt. 9: Stayin’ Alive pic.twitter.com/YRf1fFMEJb — Mallory Nees (@The_Mal_Gallery) July 22, 2022