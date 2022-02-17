It’s only guest host Lauren Wright‘s second day on The View, and already, the panel is basically comparing her to Meghan McCain. On Thursday morning’s episode, Wright, who’s a guest lecturer on Princeton and a conservative commentator, battled with the co-hosts over masks and claimed they didn’t work, which did not go over well with Joy Behar.

“Oh god, if I hear that again,” Behar audibly muttered as Wright went on her rant that, naturally, included barbs at Dr. Fauci and the CDC.

CDC EXPECTED TO RELAX MASK MANDATES: With the CDC expected to issue new indoor mask guidance as early as next week, #TheView co-hosts and guest co-host @drlaurenawright discuss the messaging and question how schools should handle masking. pic.twitter.com/KvMPfu9fi0 — The View (@TheView) February 17, 2022

After Wright called mask messaging “inconsistent.” Whoopi Goldberg entered the fray, and while she didn’t use McCain’s name, it was pretty clear who she was talking about. Via Primetimer:

“We had somebody here who used to get very upset with people who said you should be wearing a different kind of mask, or you shouldn’t be wearing a mask. They didn’t know! So I can give them that.” After Wright advocated for eliminating federal mandates — “We can be smart, capable adults about this,” she said — she did exactly what Whoopi just cautioned her not to do. “This whole thing started, by the way, with Dr. Fauci saying, ‘Masks don’t really work, we don’t really need them,” said Wright, as the entire table protested.

If Wright was hoping her arguments would earn her attention, it worked. Her anti-mask rant quickly started trending on Twitter where people absolutely loved Behar shutting her down and giving her side-eye the whole time. Whoops.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Lauren Wright just said masks don't work 👀

Goes to show that going to Princeton doesn't make you smart 🤣#TheView pic.twitter.com/6VLL4Y4wqL — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) February 17, 2022

Sorry, @TheView, but I cannot watch or listen to this so-called “guest host”, Lauren Wright any longer. She’s a typical GQP practicing what-about-ism and criticizing Dr. Fauci without evidence. And OMG that nasally white privilege voice is like fingernails on a blackboard! — Vaccinated & Boosted Old Woman wearing a mask (@AMC0724) February 17, 2022

Joy’s facial expressions to “Dr” Lauren Wright was everything. #TheView pic.twitter.com/S85ku6ASmq — The Chanteezy For Real ♉️ (@iamchanteezy) February 17, 2022

This Lauren Wright is talking like Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/iGfI73RKCa — 👑 Karen (@CapiLady) February 17, 2022

@JoyVBehar please don’t invite whiny Lauren Wright back! She’s been spouting out “facts” without being able to back them up, (good job calling her on it, Joy) and she’s too quick to throw democrats under the bus. And the voice is too whiny! — Linda Wilkinson (@wilkiecole1992) February 17, 2022

Joy said do you have receipts for what you speak of miss run your mouth Lauren Wright? #Theview pic.twitter.com/Kk8Zq8jeCq — C. Nelson (@Denali99) February 17, 2022

Me wondering how Lauren Wright was able to get a seat at the table…#TheView pic.twitter.com/Zv5JlgV6Ii — Bernie's Cozy Mittens🧤 😷 👠💄 (@mmtexas) February 17, 2022

(Via The View on Twitter)