As the controversy over Whoopi Goldberg‘s Holocaust comments on The View continued to dominate headlines, former co-host Meghan McCain, who left the show on not the greatest terms, couldn’t resist wading into the situation. Shortly after Goldberg made her remarks that the Holocaust “isn’t about race,” McCain dipped her toes in the water by not directly naming The View, but it was clear who she was talking about.

“Antisemitism is a cancer and a poison that is increasingly excused in our culture and television – and permeates spaces that should shock us all,” McCain tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Antisemitism is a cancer and a poison that is increasingly excused in our culture and television – and permeates spaces that should shock us all. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 31, 2022

Following her tweet, Goldberg would go on to apologize three times for her remarks. First, in a tweet regretting her choice of words, again on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and a third time at the start of Tuesday morning’s episode of The View before turning things over to Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

However, despite all of that, McCain dropped a second tweet on Tuesday afternoon, and this time, she directly named her old stomping grounds.

“I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on,” McCain tweeted. “That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said.”

I hate commenting on my old employer because I have moved in every way a person can move on. That being said I am an activist against antisemitism and it is a big part of my life. The growing threat is real and virulent and everywhere. I am heartbroken about what was said. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 1, 2022

Turns out McCain’s tweets had a purpose. They were building towards her dropping a new column in the Daily Mail where she rails against ABC for having a “double, triple, and even quadrupled standard” when it comes to liberal hosts on The View.

New @DailyMail column – it was very hard to write this:https://t.co/eYOoKn6DfJ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 1, 2022

In the new column, McCain complains about how liberal hosts are “protected” and, in a moment that brings back memories of her time on the show, McCain calls Goldberg’s apology “half-assed.” Via Daily Mail: