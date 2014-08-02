Justin Bieber Moved On From Miranda Kerr To Implying Kardashian Incest

Everyone who’s kind of someone is in Ibiza right now.
There’s Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber; Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Bieber; Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber; Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber. OK, basically everyone in Ibiza is hanging out with Bieber, who’s had quite the eventful week, and that’s before he insinuated he f*cked his friend’s mom…then smooched said friend. Beebslzebub strikes again.
First, a photo with Kris Jenner.
Then, Kendall Jenner.
To reiterate: Bieber said he’s Kendall’s daddy, then she sexy-kissed him. On the plus side:
Kanye looks happy.
So I know it’s been said before, but man do you guys post a lot of “stories” about Bieber.
I’m starting to miss Miley.
Because this website doesn’t exist to cater to our personal stories. It’s a business.
They know that by running this story they will attract two kinds of people. 1) The people who are so unsatisfied with their lives they get their kicks out of reading scandalous celebrity gossip and 2) the people who dislike bieber and don’t care about him enough to come into the comment section and post about how much they hate him.
Either way, it’s a click for Uproxx which makes them their money. Don’t want to see stories about Bieber anymore? Then don’t click on them and just maybe they won’t post about it anymore and they can continue getting their clicks the way most blogs do, from videos of animals doing human actions.
I love how these simple, one lined posts always get a multiple paragraphed response defending the site’s heavier on the gossip shift in format.
Does anyone here actually give a shit about this kid?
Know your audience, uproxx.
But…
y’know what. Nevermind…
KURP’D
How in the world did someone come up with “Incest”? That makes no sense, he’s not even anywhere near old enough to be her actual father…I may have to stop following this page if you’re going to keep going with absolute nonsensical articles.
I love how disappointed you are that this wasn’t an actual article about Kardashian incest.
@Leenis
It would explain a lot.
Gotta love that expression on kanye’s face, or lack of should i say. Wonder what was happening in the head of kanye right then lol
Probably just a montage of himself smiling & doing different poses.
Besides the fact he’s not even close to old enough to be her father the line was “who’s your daddy” as in “Who’s your daddaaaaay!?” Were you living under a rock for past 20 years to have never heard or used that on some girl you were doing the nasty with?
My Spanish is rusty but I’m pretty sure “Ibiza” translates to “asshole island.”
any day now we’re gonna find out that uproxx is in fact owned by justin bieber
I approve of this post, simply because of the photographic evidence of just how low Kanye has sunk. He looks like he’s hoping that flashbulb was a lightning strike.
I know that’s what we were hoping.
Hopefully everyone there will die.
If Justin Bieber and Kanye West both end up part of the Kardashian family can we officially declare their gene pool a biohazard?
Not sure which one it is, but I guarantee either Kanye or Beiber in that last photo is one of those cardboard photo standee tourist-bait things: “Have your photo taken with Justin Beiber!”
Last picture: Douches gonna douche.
The douchebag quotient is off the charts in that last picture. It literally oozes douche-ness.