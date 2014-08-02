Justin Bieber Moved On From Miranda Kerr To Implying Kardashian Incest

Everyone who’s kind of someone is in Ibiza right now.

There’s Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber; Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Justin Bieber; Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber; Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber. OK, basically everyone in Ibiza is hanging out with Bieber, who’s had quite the eventful week, and that’s before he insinuated he f*cked his friend’s mom…then smooched said friend. Beebslzebub strikes again.

First, a photo with Kris Jenner.

Then, Kendall Jenner.

To reiterate: Bieber said he’s Kendall’s daddy, then she sexy-kissed him. On the plus side:

Kanye looks happy.