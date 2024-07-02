Kate Beckinsale was once saved from a red-carpet wardrobe malfunction by Keanu Reeves, but context matters, and she wasn’t too afraid to show things off from a high rise window overlooking a London department store. The suggestive fruit stylist and former Pete Davidson flame undertook a mission to make herself feel better about a year ago after having an excruciating week.

This involved the loss of a pet and an undisclosed piece of “horrific news,” which (as she wrote on Instagram) left her inviting a girlfriend over “to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols.” Then the Underworld star launched into wordplay: “because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom.”

“Cheeky” is also a word for this stunt, and although the commenters on Kate’s Instagram aren’t exactly enjoying the antics, she apparently has her own way of coping. Too bad she didn’t provide more details on those “prank calls,” although Kate has been in quite a mischievous mood on social media lately. Here’s something about a “58 second fart,” which nobody probably expected from the star of 1996’s Jane Austen’s Emma, but there you go.

(Via PEOPLE)