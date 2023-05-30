In the latest installment of Keanu Reeves: Total Mensch, Kate Beckinsale revealed how the actor helped her hide a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The year was 1993, and Beckinsale was there for her film debut in Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing. “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind,” she wrote on Instagram.

Beckinsale “didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked,” she continued. “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset.”

Ah yes, a “gusset.” I definitely knew what that is before looking it up on Google five seconds ago, absolutely.

The Underworld actress called Reeves and Sean Leonard “absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening,” but “both jumped in to save me no questions asked.” That grandmother who leaves Keanu must be so proud of him.

You can see the photo here.