America has a lot on its plate right now: A baby formula shortage, surging COVID cases, monkeypox, and an ongoing grappling with racist rhetoric that continues to spark mass shootings. You’d think at least one of those problems would be forefront in the mind of Ted Cruz, a United States senator, but nope. He wants to know how Pete Davidson is getting all them girls.

During the latest episode of the Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Texas senator just could not fathom how Davidson is dating celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and more specifically, Kate Beckinsale. Turns out, Cruz has quite the crush on the British actress, and things got real weird real quick when he started describing her skin-tight outfit in Underworld. Via Mediaite:

“Pete Davidson! All right. How come that dude gets all of these like hot women?” Cruz asked. “Pete Davidson was dating Kate Beckinsale. I mean, you’re talking Underworld, you’re talking like, super hot vampire in black leather trench coat.” “But really? The SNL dude?” Cruz questioned in mock disappointment.

As for how the conversation got started, Cruz and his co-host Michael Knowles were complaining about “toxic feminity.” (Go ahead and roll your eyes at this one.) Knowles cited Amber Heard, Jada Pinkett Smith, Megan Markle, and Kim Kardashian as examples of the term that’s not a real thing, which brought Davidson into the mix.

More grossly, the discussion opened the door for letting everyone know that Underworld is Ted Cruz’s in-flight movie of choice when he’s fleeing his state in the middle of a natural disaster.

(Via Mediaite)