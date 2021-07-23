Just as no one feuds as hard as celebrities, it turns out that no one pranks as hard either. Yesterday, actor and comedian Kevin Hart took his funny guy status to the next level in a prank involving some giant billboards and “best friend” Nick Cannon’s supposed phone number. For lucky passerby’s in Los Angeles, New York City, and Atlanta, you might have seen the prank in action, as Hart paid for billboards advertising “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon” followed by the star’s phone number.

The cheeky prank pokes fun at Cannon’s ever-expanding family, as the actor just welcomed twins twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with their mother Abby De La Rosa on June 14, followed by newborn son Zen — whom he shares with model Alyssa Scott — on June 23. Cannon is also a father to four other children: Powerful Queen and Golden, whom he shares with Brittany Bell, and twins Moroccan and Monroe whom he had with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

However, Hart’s little jab was not unprompted. According to Hart’s Instagram, he organized the stunt after Cannon surprised him with a llama on his birthday earlier in July. On July 9, Hart shared pictures of him with said llama, along with a caption to call Cannon “one of the biggest a**holes on the planet.”

Since then, Cannon has shared his phone ringing nearly off the hook on his Instagram story, along with the simple caption, “thanks Kevin Hart.” No telling on how much further things will escalate between the pair, but we’ll be watching eagerly.