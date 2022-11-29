In GOP Land, few things reek more of desperation than 1. Going on Newsmax and 2. Being interviewed by Sean Spicer on Newsmax. But this is the unfortunate position that House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has found himself in as a handful of his fellow Republicans, including Florida Man Matt Gaetz, have openly vowed to not support McCarthy’s bid for Speaker of the House.

On Monday evening, as Mediaite reports, McCarthy — whose smile was so permanently plastered onto his face that he actually looked like a cardboard cutout, or as if his camera had frozen — chatted with Trump’s favorite scapegoat-turned-Dancing With the Stars contestant about the many reasons why he should be the GOP’s only choice to take over Nancy Pelosi’s position as Speaker of the House when Republicans resume power in January.

According to Spicer, a few of his recent guests have pledged their un-allegiance to McCarthy and have even floated one-time poop recipient Jim Jordan as a possible candidate for the role, despite the fact that Jordan is standing behind McCarthy. So when Spicer gave McCarthy — who really thought he was sitting pretty ’til about a month ago — the chance to speak to his critics within the GOP and give them a quick elevator pitch about why they should indeed vote for him as Speaker, McCarthy essentially laid out what the future might look like without him in the role, which sounded like the GOP version of a dystopian zombie movie.

We got five more weeks. We’re working through our conference rules today. We want to make sure that everybody has input, but we have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile that we are the only stopgap for this Biden administration. And if we don’t do this right, the Democrats can take the majority. If we play games on the floor, the Democrats could end up picking who the speaker is.

Oh no! Not… THE DEMOCRATS!!!

You can watch the full video clip at Mediaite here.

(Via Mediaite)