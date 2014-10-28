Kevin Smith Looks Weird After Shaving Off His Signature Beard

Kevin Smith’s power must be kept in his collection of hockey jerseys because it’s certainly not in his beard. The director shaved off his trademark beard seen above and is now sporting a smooth, baby-like look for Yoga Hosers, his newest film. He posted the new look to social media with the following caption:
Look at this goofy spaz. This is me, beardless, for the #YogaHosers green screen shoot. It’s a Face-Brazilian! — with Kevin Smith.
Is this the first time we’ve seen Kevin Smith without a beard? No. But is the first time he’s looked fairly normal without a beard. In this example, he looks more like the greasy guy criticizing your movie choices at Suncoast Video and hoarding the Dance Dance Revolution machine at the arcade once his shift is done. His newer shave makes him look like the guy from Blue Ruin.
(Via Kevin Smith)
‘n shiiit
Nice pic dude, where did you get it?
Yo, I found it ages ago but here it is: [theskid.tumblr.com]
Very awesome.
You look so young and THIN!!!
mom? mom? do you think kevin smith wrote this post? who let you near the computer again?
Go Fuck a turtle
Shit. He DOES look like the guy from Blue Ruin! And I find them both irritating!
Blue Ruin was probably my favorite movie so far this year.
Seems like no matter what size he’s been, his face has always stayed about the same. Like around the “too fat to fly” era, I had to suspect that it was just all a gimmick and there was an elaborate system of wire frames holding the hockey jersey and jorts out around a 150-pound dude inside.
It was predicted 10 years ago that this would happen exactly, haha:
[www.youtube.com]
Eric from Boy Meets World got a little pudgy.
WEIRD. MAYBE
I THINK
Holy crap…he looks like a slightly-less-pudgy version of the video store clerk from Family Guy…
Looks like Daniel Briere
He still looks like an talent-less media whore.
You’ll have to specify which person of the 30% of Hollywood for this description would apply.
Steve from Blue’s Clues?
As Schwarzeneggar said at the end of Commando, “no chance!”
Tawwmy from Quinzee?
Can he shave off the massive gut?
Didn’t he just lose a lot of weight?
I’ll admit when you said shaved his beard I thought he and his wife were getting a divorce so he could finally just stalk ben affleck.
Don’t disrespect Macon Blair like that
Herpes
He looks like a sex offender.