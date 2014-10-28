Kevin Smith Looks Weird After Shaving Off His Signature Beard

#Kevin Smith
Entertainment Writer
10.27.14 27 Comments

Kevin Smith’s power must be kept in his collection of hockey jerseys because it’s certainly not in his beard. The director shaved off his trademark beard seen above and is now sporting a smooth, baby-like look for Yoga Hosers, his newest film. He posted the new look to social media with the following caption:

Look at this goofy spaz. This is me, beardless, for the #YogaHosers green screen shoot. It’s a Face-Brazilian! — with Kevin Smith.

Is this the first time we’ve seen Kevin Smith without a beard? No. But is the first time he’s looked fairly normal without a beard. In this example, he looks more like the greasy guy criticizing your movie choices at Suncoast Video and hoarding the Dance Dance Revolution machine at the arcade once his shift is done. His newer shave makes him look like the guy from Blue Ruin.

(Via Kevin Smith)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Smith
TAGSBEARDClean ShaveflashbackKEVIN SMITHTUSKYOGA HOSERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP