Some day there will be a prestige House of Gucci-style biopic about the Kardashians. Until then, we’ll have to settle for House of Kardashian, a three-part documentary released this week on Sky Documentaries.

“For everyone who thinks that [the Kardashians] don’t impact them, they have,” director Katie Hindley told Variety. “There will be something that they’ve done, the selfie that they’ve taken, the way they’ve done their makeup — whatever it is — that will have a root in that family. And I think there’s a lot to say about that.”

One of the topics covered in House of Kardashian is, of course, Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape with Ray J. There’s been a lot of debate over the years if Kim Kardashian, Superstar was intentionally released by the Kardashian/Jenner clan, or whether it was leaked by a “third party.” The documentary claims to offer an answer, but as Vogue notes, “On this subject, it offers little more than vox pops from a series of Hollywood men, the majority of whom have made money from commoditizing women’s bodies, enjoying the sound of their own voices and contradicting one another.”

One of those men is Girls Gone Wild creep Joe Francis, who has spent time in jail for assault and false imprisonment, among other criminal activities.

According to Joe Francis, it was “leaked by them together” — meaning Kim and Ray J — but “it’s just ludicrous” to suggest Jenner played a part. According to celebrity agent David Weintraub, who represented Paris Hilton in the Noughties, once the couple had decided to make the tape, “Kim told Ray that they must allow Kris to negotiate the deal.” Then he adds, with a flourish, “The actual truth is starting to come out, finally.”

For her part, Hindley described the Kardashians as “very intelligent, smart women who know what they’re doing… They do things with intent, it’s not a mistake.” You can watch House of Kardashian here.

