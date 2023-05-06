On Saturday, King Charles III was formally crowned at Westminster Abbey. It was, as promised, a lavish to-do, as befitting a monarchy that’s ridiculous in more ways than one. There were over 2,000 guests from around the world. There were throngs of spectators and thousands of troops. There were hats. There wasn’t Ed Sheeran. And there was the coronation regalia, which included such funky items as scepters and what many on social media thought looked like an iconic item from an iconic Monty Python film.

Behold, the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. pic.twitter.com/bgphktIK63 — FIGHTIN’ FISTIN’ JOHNSON – FORTIFYING @ WARHAMFEST (@EmtheLimey) May 6, 2023

That item was the Royal Orb, one of the flashier things handed to Charles during his coronation. According to Vox:

It was made in the 17th century, and it symbolizes the sovereign’s power over the Christian world. It’s topped with a cross and divided into three sections with bands of jewels, symbolizing the three continents known at the time of its manufacture.

But what many online chuckleheads saw was the “holy hand grenade of Antioch,” a weapon employed during a key scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s what Graham Chapman’s ever-flustered King Arthur and gang use to fell the Rabbit of Caerbannog, a creature that looks like a typical woodland critter…until it’s approached, at which point it can brutally dismember people with shocking swiftness.

And so, while many were celebrating the coronation of the 13th monarch in British history, others were quoting one of the most quotable films in British history.

And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin… Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it. pic.twitter.com/SmDQT7oWfB — Wolf, guess what my username elsewhere is :-) (@wolfcat) May 6, 2023

Monthly Python? 4 shalt thou not count, neither count thou 2, excepting that thou then proceed to 3. 5 is right out. Once number 3, being 3rd number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it. pic.twitter.com/wSghPkbn85 — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) May 6, 2023

"Lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it."

-Armaments Chapter 2, verse 21 pic.twitter.com/1SsjIDNSCK — Scrumpmonkey is Dead (@DeadScrump) May 6, 2023

“Receive this Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch, that with it thou mayst blow thine enemies to tiny bits.” #Coronation#NotMyKing pic.twitter.com/QDaI78CKMJ — Jane 🌱💙🇺🇦 (@localnotail) May 6, 2023

Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch towards thy foe, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.' pic.twitter.com/yLERe3R40e — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) May 6, 2023

Others were simply helping make the words “the holy hand grenade of Antioch” trend.

The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch being brought into the Abbey now. Famously, it was used by Sir Lancelot to slay the Beast of Caerbannog pic.twitter.com/P66lubBSY0 — Harry Cliff (@harryvcliff) May 6, 2023

Oh, I'd been hoping for this 😂 Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch pic.twitter.com/Z3vigwUeyV — David Allsopp (@doublehelix) May 6, 2023

Ye holy hand grenade of Antioch anyone? pic.twitter.com/CO2YKXrlrZ — Finn FRSC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍒⚗️🚀(🍍+🍕=😋) (@Finndog2018) May 6, 2023

It's time for the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch. pic.twitter.com/qNcUzwfTGC — Herb Brubanter (@HBrubanter) May 6, 2023

Oooh… the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch! 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/QR4ocMYsUp — Rich & Sharons' Adventures 🇬🇧&🇫🇷 (@HullTeslaModel3) May 6, 2023

Always nice to see the Holy Hand grenade of Antioch #CoronationDay pic.twitter.com/bP9mDmPb78 — approximate ape (@ImprobableToad) May 6, 2023

Anyway, Anthony Bourdain wouldn’t have been amused by any of this.