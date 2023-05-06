King Charles
The Monty Python Jokes Are Flying Over One Of The Funkier Ornaments At King Charles’ Coronation

On Saturday, King Charles III was formally crowned at Westminster Abbey. It was, as promised, a lavish to-do, as befitting a monarchy that’s ridiculous in more ways than one. There were over 2,000 guests from around the world. There were throngs of spectators and thousands of troops. There were hats. There wasn’t Ed Sheeran. And there was the coronation regalia, which included such funky items as scepters and what many on social media thought looked like an iconic item from an iconic Monty Python film.

That item was the Royal Orb, one of the flashier things handed to Charles during his coronation. According to Vox:

It was made in the 17th century, and it symbolizes the sovereign’s power over the Christian world. It’s topped with a cross and divided into three sections with bands of jewels, symbolizing the three continents known at the time of its manufacture.

But what many online chuckleheads saw was the “holy hand grenade of Antioch,” a weapon employed during a key scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It’s what Graham Chapman’s ever-flustered King Arthur and gang use to fell the Rabbit of Caerbannog, a creature that looks like a typical woodland critter…until it’s approached, at which point it can brutally dismember people with shocking swiftness.

And so, while many were celebrating the coronation of the 13th monarch in British history, others were quoting one of the most quotable films in British history.

Others were simply helping make the words “the holy hand grenade of Antioch” trend.

Anyway, Anthony Bourdain wouldn’t have been amused by any of this.

