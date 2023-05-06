King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation took place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey in London. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were among celebrities in attendance (as relayed by Vanity Fair).

Perry, Richie, and Andrea Bocelli were announced as performers last month after The Daily Mail reported that the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran were “unable to perform.”

Ed Sheeran cleared up the reason behind his absence.

“I want to clear something up actually because there was loads of stuff in the press that I turned down the coronation, and no one ever asked me — ever,” Sheeran told SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up (as noted by People).

He added, “I assume if they went online and went, ‘What’s Ed doing on May 6?,’ they would’ve been like, ‘Oh, he’s playing in Dallas.’ I think that’s what happened, but obviously, [the] press had the negative story of loads of people turning down the coronation. But I never ever turned it down.”

Sheeran noted he was “excited to tune [in]” because the coronation is “historic.”

The UK-born global pop star is scheduled to begin the North American leg of his Mathematics Tour tonight, May 6, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Sheeran also recently revealed dates for his Subtract Tour in support of his album by the same name, which arrived on Friday, May 5.

