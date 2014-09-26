Kittens Re-Enact ‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Assassin’s Creed: Unity is a serious game, about a serious time where the course of human history was changed utterly and how we took a bloody but necessary step forward as a species. Which is why it should be approached with dignity. Taste. Matur-OMG kitties!

The work of effects artist Michael Tivikoff, it’s basically just the four-player co-op trailer. But with kittens. Fuzzy adorable kittens in little assassin hoods. Who will still end you, albeit adorably.

How he managed to get these cats to behave, since he gets multiple shots of them doing exactly what he wants them to do, is completely beyond us. W’re assuming it was either some masterful effects work or a lot of treats on strings.

Of course, sometimes you can just chuck ’em:

Awwwww. Hey, Ubisoft, is it too late for some kitten DLC?

