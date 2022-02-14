Super Bowl LVI is in full swing with potential Eminem controversy and movie trailers and The Sopranos nostalgia and Coinbase-prompted anger all running amuck at the same time. So on that last note, how about a crypto commercial starring none other than Curb Your Enthusiasm curmudgeon Larry David?

It’s definitely an unexpected move from one of the most infamous pop-culture grumpy-faces of all time. And Larry does stick with his reputation in an ad for crypto platform FTX. “Nah, I don’t think so,” he dismissively declared after bopping throughout history to shun groundbreaking inventions including the lightbulb and the wheel. “And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Ever.” Let’s just say that the ad (which surprised a lot of people when it turned out to be for crypto) left people surprisingly torn.

Larry David being in a crypto commercial is the single most devastating thing to ever happen to me please give me space to process. — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) February 14, 2022

Goddamnit Larry David did a crypto ad now — The Third Summers Brother (@hugetinymistake) February 14, 2022

Larry David shilling crypto now?? pic.twitter.com/BtBBUDjpvE — Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) February 14, 2022

Larry David, crypto pitchman. Bet he got paid pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty well. Not in crypto. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 14, 2022

Unfortunately I now think crypto is good after that FTX Larry David ad — Zak Kukoff (@zck) February 14, 2022

Larry David doing a FTX commercial. pic.twitter.com/VFS5KC8pXj — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 14, 2022

Crypto got my guy Larry David… pic.twitter.com/98fyVrLEBl — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) February 14, 2022

finding out that larry david did a crypto ad pic.twitter.com/uClYrbjDlP — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) February 14, 2022

Larry David doing crypto ads? pic.twitter.com/zenqt8RoNa — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 14, 2022

Larry David doing crypto commercials. Damn. Knew that was coming at the end but still felt the full force of that L. — 🏜🔋, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) February 14, 2022

Larry David selling out to crypto is maybe the worst thing to ever happen — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) February 14, 2022

the larry david crypto ad pic.twitter.com/BXKQ1jsrDT — anna (@miamivice2006) February 14, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter has the lowdown on how this ad came together. Larry apparently loved every moment of this shoot, too:

Drafting David as an “anti-sponsor” of sorts comes as cryptocurrency makes a giant leap for the mainstream. Today’s Super Bowl featured several crypto-related spots, including one for Coinbase, and the weekend saw a slew of high-profile events sponsored by crypto platforms or accompanied by digital offerings like free NFTs. “We need to meet people where they are, and that means embracing skepticism,” said FTX co-founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. “A lot of people who are now the biggest advocates of crypto once had significant reservations.”

Enjoy the rest of the game, and surely, more offbeat commercials are bound to arrive before all is said and done.

