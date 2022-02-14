Viral

It Sure Is Pretty, Pretty Unexpected To See Larry David In A Crypto Ad (And People Were Torn)

Super Bowl LVI is in full swing with potential Eminem controversy and movie trailers and The Sopranos nostalgia and Coinbase-prompted anger all running amuck at the same time. So on that last note, how about a crypto commercial starring none other than Curb Your Enthusiasm curmudgeon Larry David?

It’s definitely an unexpected move from one of the most infamous pop-culture grumpy-faces of all time. And Larry does stick with his reputation in an ad for crypto platform FTX. “Nah, I don’t think so,” he dismissively declared after bopping throughout history to shun groundbreaking inventions including the lightbulb and the wheel. “And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Ever.” Let’s just say that the ad (which surprised a lot of people when it turned out to be for crypto) left people surprisingly torn.

The Hollywood Reporter has the lowdown on how this ad came together. Larry apparently loved every moment of this shoot, too:

Drafting David as an “anti-sponsor” of sorts comes as cryptocurrency makes a giant leap for the mainstream. Today’s Super Bowl featured several crypto-related spots, including one for Coinbase, and the weekend saw a slew of high-profile events sponsored by crypto platforms or accompanied by digital offerings like free NFTs. “We need to meet people where they are, and that means embracing skepticism,” said FTX co-founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried. “A lot of people who are now the biggest advocates of crypto once had significant reservations.”

Enjoy the rest of the game, and surely, more offbeat commercials are bound to arrive before all is said and done.

