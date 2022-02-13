The MCU’s cranking back to life in theaters (after the bang-up Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the underwhelming Eternals, and the box-office-storming Spider-Man: No Way Home) with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch after WandaVision and Loki cracked open the multiverse. We’ve already seen an extensive teaser that revealed some consequences for Doctor Strange f*cking with the Multiverse a little too much. He’d asked for help from Wanda and learned that he’s apparently the universe’s greatest threat. It’s a lot!

And it’s about to become even more overwhelming with this full-on trailer, which shows how, even though Wanda Maximoff initially seems receptive to helping Strange, she’s not exactly pleased about this: “You break the rules… and become the hero. I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn’t seem fair.”

Yup, Wanda’s brand of Chaos Magic certainly isn’t regarded as kindly as the heroics of Strange. She’s got a valid complaint there for sure, and we’ve already seen her (at the end of WandaVision) studying the Darkhold, so one can expect her to wield that knowledge here. The trailer also follows up on the very brief synopsis from Marvel Studios, which points towards Dr. Stephen Strange screwing up (even more) by “cast[ing] a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse.” Then “a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.” Won’t someone please listen to Wong?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.