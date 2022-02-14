Perhaps you were watching the Super Bowl tonight and saw that wonderful Michelob Ultra commercial featuring Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler, and Serena Williams and thought, “well hot damn it’s going to be tough for anyone to top THAT.” And then the theme song to The Sopranos started playing and the familiar Jersey scenery started flashing across your screen and then Meadow Soprano (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) was revealed to be the person behind the wheel of an all-electric Chevy Silverado and suddenly the aforementioned wonderful Michelob Ultra commercial was topped and you, like us, may have had a few goosebumps start to break out. Finally, in the climactic moment of the spot, AJ Soprano (Robert Iler) appeared and joined Meadow in a long hug. Yeah, it might have been a little dusty in here when that happened.

And if you were wondering how Chevy pulled this off and if Sopranos creator David Chase was involved, the Hollywood Reporter has the scoop.

Created for the first-ever Chevy Silverado EV, the actress and her Sopranos bother, actor Robert Iler, appear in the “New Generation” spot that recreates shot-for-shot the opening of the series. Naturally, “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3 is the needle-drop. Sopranos creator David Chase and HBO series cinematographer Phil Abraham worked on the Chevrolet spot created by advertising agency Commonwealth // McCann.

Further, Sigler told the Hollywood Reporter working on the commercial gave her “chills.”

When I got the call about this commercial, the whole concept made such perfect sense: it’s Chevrolet coming out with this all-new Silverado EV. It’s about a new generation, which Meadow and A.J. represent. I thought it was a brilliant idea. And then when they told me David Chase was onboard and Phil Abraham was going to be [the cinematographer], it was so special. It was a dream to do. I had chills the entire time.

Naturally, Sopranos fans had plenty of thoughts about the spot, but the prevailing sentiment seemed to be centered around Meadow’s notoriously bad parallel parking skills.

Hope meadow’s car does the parallel parking — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 14, 2022

Meadow Soprano is gotten so much better at parking. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) February 14, 2022

wow, HUGE missed opportunity to do a parallel parking assist joke with Meadow Soprano — Jason Linkins (@dceiver) February 14, 2022

Meadow's parking is much improved — Julie DiCaro wrote a book (@JulieDiCaro) February 14, 2022