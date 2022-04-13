Inner-MAGA conflict is as entertaining as clashes come in politics, and the whole “Trump endorses Dr. Oz for Senate” thing has created quite a backlash in Pennsylvania and beyond. There’s no telling why Trump decided to endorse a guy who sees no chance of winning that seat, although Trump declaring that “TV is like a poll” is quite telling. The ex-president is, after all, a reality star, but his endorsement of Mehmet Oz could actually be the proverbial back-breaking star for some conservatives.

Even Fox News host Laura Ingraham ain’t buying what Trump is selling here. She did, as well, call out her colleague, Sean Hannity for being on board with the Oz thing, and she clashed with Kellyanne Conway on the issue, too.

Kellyanne is working for Oz’s primary opponent. But despite being repeatedly asked if Trump’s endorsement of Oz was a mistake, she won’t do that. Not sure what Corman is paying for, but it ain’t this unprincipled cowardice. pic.twitter.com/plHeQEh9AS — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 13, 2022

Kellyanne, who’s all about PA right now (she’s working for gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman) wouldn’t budge on the issue, but Ingraham ran out of patience:

“Hannity, I think, I believe endorsed Oz and I think that’s, you know, that’s probably not inconsequential for President Trump. You wouldn’t answer the question whether it was a mistake. I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz. I’ll say it. I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz.”

That’s be kind-of wild if Trump’s Dr. Oz endorsement turned out to be the one thing that could destroy a 2024 candidacy where the far-right is concerned. Sad!