Donald Trump has done some pretty vile things in his life. Among them? Bragging about grabbing women by the p***y; ogling his adult daughter Ivanka; joking about wanting to abort his youngest daughter Tiffany; bringing Don Jr. into the world; inciting a deadly riot on the Capitol; and, oh yeah, attempting to overturn a presidential election because he didn’t win. And that’s just for starters. Yet the former president’s red hat-wearing supporters have stuck by their leader… possibly until now.

On Saturday, as CNN shared, Trump went ahead and gave quack TV doc Mehmet Oz, who is running for senator in Pennsylvania, his full endorsement. For many MAGA-ites, this was a total slap in the face (unlike, say, the more than two dozen women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, leading up to and including rape—because they’re all reportedly just liars). As Raw Story reports, the backlash against Trump for throwing his support behind Oz—whom Jimmy Kimmel once dubbed a “serial testicle fondler”—has been swift and severe. So much so that Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollack believes the former-and-wannabe-again president could actually lose his base over this single bad decision.

This endorsement could divide MAGA in the only way that matters: he could lose America First conservatives over it https://t.co/UC22IlLdFy — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 10, 2022

Speaking of bad decisions: Even Alabama congressman Mo Brooks—a longtime pro-Trumper who was a featured speaker at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, and who Trump both endorsed, then unendorsed, for senator—had some sh*t-talk for his former idol, in which he claimed that Trump has allowed himself to be swallowed up by The Swamp.

This is happening because Trump’s surrounded himself by staff who are on McConnell’s payroll & hostile to the MAGA agenda. Everybody telling Trump who to endorse in primaries works for The Swamp. They played him. Again. https://t.co/SoD656HT0V — Mo Brooks (@MoBrooks) April 10, 2022

While Republicans flip-flopping, backstabbing, and publicly condemning each other is nothing new, Raw Story noted, as did the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, that Brooks taking Trump to task for endorsing Oz was particularly surprising.

The ongoing need to blame everyone but Trump for Trump’s own choices is striking given that Brooks, who Trump dumped, is one of those doing it. https://t.co/SmhfnHEHvA — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 10, 2022

Given that un-endorsing a candidate wouldn’t be an unprecedented move for Trump, that he might revoke his praise of Dr. Oz is still a possibility. However, as Mediaite reported, Trump embarrassingly noted in his official endorsement of the fake TV doctor, part of the reason the former president is a fan is because Oz “said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!).” And we all know how Trump feels about flattery!

(Via Raw Story)