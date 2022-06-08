When members of Congress tweets about movies, things rarely go well. A good go-to example of this would be Ted Cruz, who was chased into his Cancun-loving hole while trying to be cute about Fight Club, and now, it’s rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s turn at the cringeworthy mic. The topic of choice here would be Boebert’s love of guns, and she vociferously defends her right to an AR-15 and sure was triggered when SNL dared to take aim at her Second Amendment obsession.

As expected, Bobert was disgusted after Ulvade native Matthew McConaughey dared to appear during a White House press briefing. He paid painstaking and heartwrenching tribute to the 19 slain children of the recent Texas school shooting. His emphasis, as well, was to discuss gun reform in terms of gun responsibility, rather than gun control, and his speech was widely praised (even by Fox News hosts) for its relatable and bi-partisan approach. Yet Boebert was not impressed and fired off a snarky tweet.

“The White House is so devoid of credible surrogates they’ve had to drag Matthew McConaughey off the set of yet another Magic Mike sequel to drone on about gun control,” the Rifle Republican tweeted. “Not alright, not alright, not alright!”

The White House is so devoid of credible surrogates they’ve had to drag Matthew McConaughey off the set of yet another Magic Mike sequel to drone on about gun control. Not alright, not alright, not alright! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 7, 2022

So, she tossed some Dazed and Confused into a slam on the Magic Mike franchise. Not cool! Also, one wonders if she’s actually seen these movies. There are only two so far (although a third is on the way, and there’s an HBO Max reality competition show), and McConaughey’s only in the first movie (as Dallas) and has demonstrated no interest in picking back up with Channing Tatum and the scantily clad dude gang. Yet Boebert had to slam the whole franchise on the way to trashing the White House for hosting this speech, which Boebert also may not have watched.

Comeuppance came quickly, given that the GED-wielding Boebert seemed offended that McConaughey (again, an Ulvade native whose mother taught in the school system) was deemed qualified to speak at the White House. “Alright, alright , alright, dumbass” kicks off the unimpressed responses to the stubbornly divisive Boebert.

Imagine thinking failing your GED 3 times and having a husband who exposes himself to children makes you more "credible" than Oscar award winner Matthew McConaughey. Alright, alright , alright, dumbass. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 7, 2022

Well he’s a Texan. Who finished high school. — Evan (@daviddunn177) June 7, 2022

Did Kevin Sorbo write this for you. McConaughey was born in Uvalde. His mother taught there. That’s why he was there. But what really matters, and you won’t talk about it, are the families who lost their babies, as well as the families of the two teachers who died. — Kal – Those who don’t think, don’t question. (@TruthJustis4USA) June 7, 2022

He spoke eloquently and was very much bipartisan But uniting in the common desire and good of your constituents doesn’t please you? I guess there are some ‘politicians’ that prefer division. — Maggie Donnellan (@mrdonnellan) June 7, 2022

The guy is from Uvalde Texas ffs! — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) June 7, 2022

McConaughey is a Uvalde native and a gun owner and felt this massacre deeply. His mother was a teacher. Common sense laws and gun safety are very personal to him. He spoke with empathy and passion… two emotions that have never crossed your threshold. — Roslynne Levine ☮️ (@roz_levine) June 7, 2022

Well, he’s a Uvalde native

QBert, he gets a say. You just don’t like that he acts and doesn’t just talk, like you. — CatHyde (@cathyde) June 7, 2022

Matthew McConaughey, native of Uvalde, spent time with the victims' families and told us beautiful details of the little kids and women lost. They had dreams and goals, Lauren. They had loving families. They deserved to live. McConaughey honored them. HAVE YOU??? pic.twitter.com/5xaZOM9gjy — Kristen 💙🇺🇸💙 (@GreenKristenL) June 7, 2022

You’ve never even seen his movies. — Tim Gill (@timgill924) June 7, 2022

Just gonna leave this here for Lauren Boebert. (Maybe it will put her in a kinder mood?)