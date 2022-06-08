Lauren Boebert
Yep, Lauren Boebert Tweeted About ‘Magic Mike’ After McConaughey’s White House Speech, And Of Course, She Received Some Swift Comeuppance

When members of Congress tweets about movies, things rarely go well. A good go-to example of this would be Ted Cruz, who was chased into his Cancun-loving hole while trying to be cute about Fight Club, and now, it’s rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s turn at the cringeworthy mic. The topic of choice here would be Boebert’s love of guns, and she vociferously defends her right to an AR-15 and sure was triggered when SNL dared to take aim at her Second Amendment obsession.

As expected, Bobert was disgusted after Ulvade native Matthew McConaughey dared to appear during a White House press briefing. He paid painstaking and heartwrenching tribute to the 19 slain children of the recent Texas school shooting. His emphasis, as well, was to discuss gun reform in terms of gun responsibility, rather than gun control, and his speech was widely praised (even by Fox News hosts) for its relatable and bi-partisan approach. Yet Boebert was not impressed and fired off a snarky tweet.

“The White House is so devoid of credible surrogates they’ve had to drag Matthew McConaughey off the set of yet another Magic Mike sequel to drone on about gun control,” the Rifle Republican tweeted. “Not alright, not alright, not alright!”

So, she tossed some Dazed and Confused into a slam on the Magic Mike franchise. Not cool! Also, one wonders if she’s actually seen these movies. There are only two so far (although a third is on the way, and there’s an HBO Max reality competition show), and McConaughey’s only in the first movie (as Dallas) and has demonstrated no interest in picking back up with Channing Tatum and the scantily clad dude gang. Yet Boebert had to slam the whole franchise on the way to trashing the White House for hosting this speech, which Boebert also may not have watched.

Comeuppance came quickly, given that the GED-wielding Boebert seemed offended that McConaughey (again, an Ulvade native whose mother taught in the school system) was deemed qualified to speak at the White House. “Alright, alright , alright, dumbass” kicks off the unimpressed responses to the stubbornly divisive Boebert.

Just gonna leave this here for Lauren Boebert. (Maybe it will put her in a kinder mood?)

