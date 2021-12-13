Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been lashing out on Twitter after seeing herself parodied on Saturday Night Live by cast member Chloe Fineman. Naturally, the sketch involved Boebert’s obsession with guns, which is her defining character trait that spilled over into her family Christmas card this year because when it comes to comedy, conservatives are freaking terrible at it. Just the worst. Case in point, Boebert’s response to SNL, which included an awkward/forced jab at Alec Baldwin as well as a weak attempt to roast CNN, like it was all a game of Base Panderin’ Bingo.

“Just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night,” Boebert tweeted. “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there. BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?”

Just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night. Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there. BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 12, 2021

Clearly, the SNL sketch got to Boebert, and folks on social media wasted no time pointing out that Fineman’s performance rattled the rootin’ tootin’ congresswoman.

Boober seems butt hurt 😂 https://t.co/Z47s8uQzoe — ☘️ Tracy Corrigan ☘️ (@tcoreagain) December 13, 2021

Oh honey, we think you’re a bit confused on who’s actually triggered…🤣 https://t.co/0PyK4qkXqK — RV (@REVMusicNY) December 13, 2021

So irrelevant you’re here bitching about it…. https://t.co/PX2cfNGTbd — SunnySide (@SunnySide1984) December 13, 2021

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb she probably saw a rerun of Tina Fey doing an impression of Sarah Palin and thought it was her. https://t.co/M9klxTSVfP pic.twitter.com/vBPm8fITfJ — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) December 13, 2021

from the Trump School of Comedy Critique https://t.co/asT0KeAN8m — Dan Fiorella: Tinsel Guy (@DanFiorella) December 13, 2021

Remember when you tried stand-up for the first time and almost had to resign? https://t.co/PaI9GWF8XI — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) December 13, 2021

Lauren Boebert is more upset about an SNL skit than she has ever been about a school shooting. https://t.co/bH9PMduk33 — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) December 13, 2021

Joining the fray was classic SNL alumni Jon Lovitz, who eviscerated Boebert for her tasteless Alec Baldwin joke and for not putting respect on Chloe Fineman’s name.

“Her name is Chloe Fineman. She’s a comedic genius & actress. You were lucky to have her parody you,” Lovitz tweeted. “Too bad you are unable to laugh at yourself… sad. And you joking about the tragic death on the movie “Rust” is sick. No one was killed on the @nbcsnl sketch.”

Her name is Chloe Fineman. She’s a comedic genius & actress. You were lucky to have her parody you.

Too bad you are unable to laugh at yourself… sad.

And you joking about the tragic death on the movie “Rust” is sick. No one was killed on the @nbcsnl sketch. https://t.co/ZbrpX83yBa — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) December 13, 2021

(Via Lauren Boebert on Twitter)