Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been lashing out on Twitter after seeing herself parodied on Saturday Night Live by cast member Chloe Fineman. Naturally, the sketch involved Boebert’s obsession with guns, which is her defining character trait that spilled over into her family Christmas card this year because when it comes to comedy, conservatives are freaking terrible at it. Just the worst. Case in point, Boebert’s response to SNL, which included an awkward/forced jab at Alec Baldwin as well as a weak attempt to roast CNN, like it was all a game of Base Panderin’ Bingo.

“Just saw the poorly-acted SNL skit from last night,” Boebert tweeted. “Seeing the poor trigger discipline from the no-name actress who played me makes me think Alec Baldwin did the gun safety training over there. BTW, when are they moving SNL over to CNN to die out of irrelevance?”

Clearly, the SNL sketch got to Boebert, and folks on social media wasted no time pointing out that Fineman’s performance rattled the rootin’ tootin’ congresswoman.

Joining the fray was classic SNL alumni Jon Lovitz, who eviscerated Boebert for her tasteless Alec Baldwin joke and for not putting respect on Chloe Fineman’s name.

“Her name is Chloe Fineman. She’s a comedic genius & actress. You were lucky to have her parody you,” Lovitz tweeted. “Too bad you are unable to laugh at yourself… sad. And you joking about the tragic death on the movie “Rust” is sick. No one was killed on the @nbcsnl sketch.”

(Via Lauren Boebert on Twitter)

