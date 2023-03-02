MAGA Republicans have been having trouble with math lately. First Marjorie Taylor Greene fumbled with math while claiming lockdowns eroded students’ brains. Now Lauren Boebert is trying to gin up outrage over foreign spending…while snubbing two of the country’s states.

Sometimes a meme says it best. pic.twitter.com/5t06m5hem6 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 1, 2023

In a post likely about U.S. support to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Colorado representative shared a meme that she thought “best” explained her position. It was a map of the Western hemisphere portion of the planet, showing only the continental United States. No Canada. No Central America. No South America. Also AWOL: Alaska and Hawaii, which happen to be part of the U.S.

“Map showing the only place my taxes should go,” read the meme.

Boebert’s home is only three states away from the Pacific Ocean, so she should be well aware there’s a whole archipelago about 2,000 miles from the mainland. And Alaska isn’t that far northwest of her! Perhaps, much like Herschel Walker, she’s not sure how many states are in the country in which she holds a federal job.

As expected, a notorious elected lawmaker who makes a big hay out of being ra-ra America forgetting about two American states earned quite a lot of social media mockery.

She does know that Alaska and Hawaii and part of the US, right? pic.twitter.com/le28N0lhsr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 1, 2023

BREAKING: The Ultra MAGA Lauren Boebert is either: A) Incredibly ignorant and doesn’t realize that Alaska and Hawaii are a part of the United States of America. Or B) Is against the US Constitution and the idea of “no taxation without representation”. There is also a third… https://t.co/B0BKTdmzAx pic.twitter.com/0rI7MjUrYH — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 2, 2023

Alaska and Hawaii: "When you failed your GED 3 times and it shows." pic.twitter.com/0VQSMdt31x — Mom To 2 Big Ass Dogs 🌊🌊🌊 (@JanaStarr828) March 2, 2023

Ah, yes. America. A country famous for having 48 states. https://t.co/qRfla4mfGw — Mike Dunford (@questauthority) March 2, 2023

Tough day for Alaska and Hawaii. https://t.co/al0nE2qsEZ — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) March 2, 2023

It wasn’t that Boebert doesn’t know Alaska and Hawaii are part of the US. It’s that the far right already plans to give Alaska and Hawaii to Russia. 😂 pic.twitter.com/oMavRZtd83 — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 2, 2023

Who wants to tell her about Alaska & Hawaii? pic.twitter.com/abeww03U1J — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 2, 2023

#LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb she doesn’t realize that Alaska & Hawaii are part of the UNITED STATES! pic.twitter.com/joLRJoHswZ — MetalassicalGal (@cw_janene) March 2, 2023

Or, a GIF, when a US Congresswoman forgets Alaska and Hawaii are states and there are places like Puerto Rico: pic.twitter.com/cgoh7CywFQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 2, 2023

But hey, at least, unlike her bud Matt Gaetz, she didn’t get humiliated by a Pentagon official on live TV. And Greene, Boebert’s staffers don’t childishly cuss out fact checkers when they proved them wrong. Far as we know.