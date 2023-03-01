Marjorie Taylor Greene does it again, and by I mean “does it,” she’s complaining about something and proving her opponents’ points. This was the case when she didn’t realize that Chris Stapleton’s mutual “wokeness” ended up being a key reason why he participated in the Super Bowl’s Black National Anthem showcase. More recently, Greene has been making numerical flubs, one that people suspect is more than a typo, given that she had accused Biden of allowing a majority of the world’s population (“billions” rather than the more accurate “millions”) to flood across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The congresswoman from Georgia has now moved onto lamenting the “horrific” loss of math literacy, which she believes all happened during Covid-19 induced school shutdowns. As seen in the below clip, Greene can be seen declaring that “math levels dropped by 7 points, reading levels dropped by 2 points,” and then she began to stumble over her own words: “There is one million five hundred and twenty-four, five hundred and twenty-four and four hundred eighty-one thou– this is over one million.”

Greene: Reading levels dropped by 2 points

Greene: There is one million five hundred and twenty-four, five hundred and twenty-four and four hundred eighty-one thou— this is over one million pic.twitter.com/7bqNwFnEbn — Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2023

She of the “Jewish space lasers,” “gazpacho police,” “Marshall law,” and “peach tree dish” mentions strikes again. As one can imagine, people are having a field day this this hot mess. Nope, no notes:

Marjorie Taylor Greene, here showing her math illiteracy while speaking about math illiteracy is like a freakin SNL skit… only this is recorded in the Congressional Record for posterity. pic.twitter.com/jaMAB4WLfN — We Vote, We Win! 🧢 (@VaTechPhiDelt) March 1, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Math proficiency dropped by 7 points, reading levels dropped by 2 points. There are one million five hundred and twenty-four, five hundred and twenty-four and four hundred eighty-one thou— this is over one million…" 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/j9C3zogfPb — I Am Incorrigible (@ImIncorrigible) March 1, 2023

How stupid can you get? pic.twitter.com/XmJ4VtW03g — GalenMicheal (@GalenMicheal) March 1, 2023

Math is so hard for Marjorie Taylor Greene probably those Jewish space lasers knocked so much Grey Matter outta her smooth brain for this guttermuppet. pic.twitter.com/zkUx6oAsxi — T-Bone (@IronFist1982) February 28, 2023

Wait. Hold up! Is this reverse psychology for MAGA or does insurrectionist Marjorie Taylor Greene have trouble with math? https://t.co/670GHZBfQA — News Views – Retired Hack Reporter ™ (@VegasVisions) March 1, 2023