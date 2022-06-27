Lauren Boebert has been dragged into an election fraud scandal. Tina Peters, an indicted Colorado election clerk who’s also running to be Colorado’s secretary of state, has reportedly accused Boebert of encouraging her to copy “sensitive” election software data. Peters is looking at seven felony charges including identity theft and criminal impersonation. However, despite reportedly admitting that she copied the data, which has endeared her to election conspiracy theory pusher Mike Lindell, Peters has pleaded not guilty and claims “there was no rule or regulation against it.” The Colorado secretary of state office has argued otherwise.

Via The New York Times:

In public appearances since, Ms. Peters has said she made the copies because she worried the voting machine company was going to delete computer systems that recorded the 2020 election and wanted to preserve records. She has been less forthcoming about how the material ended up online. “The people want to know HOW our elections have been turned over to machines with no oversight, transparency or real security in any meaningful way,” Ms. Peters said in the statement.

As for Boebert’s involvement, Peters told the Times on Friday that the congresswoman “encouraged me to go forward with the imaging.” When reached for comment, a representative for Boebert told the Times that Peters’ claim is “false.”

However, as Raw Story reports, Boebert had previously issued a statement of support in 2021 when Peters was indicted. “Many of the constituents I represent have expressed concern about the ongoing investigation into Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters,” Boebert said. “As many of you know, I have been a vocal opponent of the overreach and targeted nature of the FBI’s activities on a national level.”

(Via The New York Times)