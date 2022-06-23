Lauren Boebert loves guns (and is triggered by people who don’t love them), and she was able to pair them with an establishment that became her initial claim to fame. That would be Shooter’s Grill of Rifle, Colorado. It’s also the same restaurant where Boebert claimed to be the best boss, encouraging her employees to carry guns on their person, although those same (now-ex) employees came together to air their grievances and how their paychecks ran late because Boebert allegedly splashed out that money on luxury goods, including breast implants.

Until now, I wasn’t clear whether Shooter’s Grill was simply conveniently named or actually a “gun-themed Hooters parody restaurant” (as The Daily Beast describes it) but that sounds about right. However, it sounds like Shooter’s might be on the way out the door, which won’t be news to anyone who attended a certain 2017 local rodeo and subsequently “came down with nausea and diarrhea” after eating catered Shooter’s Grill pork sliders. However, the demise of Boebert’s restaurant might actually be down to weed. Via The Daily Beast, the landlord’s primarily a marijuana retailer, who’s making no secret of pushing out the gun-themed establishment in the building:

As it stands, the landlord has told Boebert he will revoke the restaurant’s lease at the end of August, and send Shooters packing. The rest is up in the air. Boebert told The Daily Beast that she and her husband, Jayson Boebert, had been surprised to receive the notice last week announcing that their lease would not be renewed. The building’s ownership changed hands last month, she said, and now Shooters would either have to find new digs or shut down for good.

The Beast notes that the story’s changed a few times, first with claims from Boebert that this is a new landlord, and then there are conflicting claims that the landlord has been in the picture for some time. Whatever the case, the pressure is on, and Boebert revealed that she plans to address the issue (as the date of the booting may have moved up) immediately after her primary.

That primary, by the way, is June 28.

