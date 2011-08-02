Learn How To Fight With A Lightsaber From The New York City Jedi

Jedi communities have sprung up all over the United States, and although it may not be on the U.S. census yet , anyone interested (including this GammaSquad reporter) can go to the “Church of SciFi-entology” to hone your lightsaber skills. The New York Jedi is a group of lightsaber enthusiasts that offer a wide variety of Star Wars themed classes such as Jedi boot camp, one-on-one choreography, martial arts conditioning and lightsaber sequences. I caught up with Jedi Grand Master Flynn Michael to learn the basics of being a real life Jedi.

Flynn Michael, a tall, long-haired guy fit from his years of studying dance, martial arts and swordplay, is the entrepreneur you can thank for this relatively new sub-culture of Jedi geekdom. The Connecticut-born Grand Master and founding member of the New York Jedi is DJ and engineer by day, by night he leads a team of Jedi Masters who offer their skills with lightsaber stage and film combat. Having the students learn the techniques together “challenges them physically and mentally,” says Flynn. “It’s a bigger world of dorks.”