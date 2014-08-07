Lee Pace Goes From Being An Alien To Fighting Them In ‘Prisoner Of War’

Lee Pace, the impressively browed dreamboat behind recent memorable characters such as Thranduil (The Hobbit flicks) and Ronan The Accuser (Guardians of the Galaxy) will finally get to leave the elaborate make-up behind for his next major role, although he definitely isn’t done with sci-fi.
Pace has just signed on for Prisoner of War, a new alien invasion movie that also stars Bérénice Marlohe…
For those of us not as into the eyebrows.
Joe Miale, who has previously mostly worked on video game projects (he’s directed shorts for the Half Life and Assassin’s Creed series), will direct the movie.
The big Prisoner of War twist is that it will be the rare alien invasion movie in which America isn’t the primary target of the invasion — the movie will instead take place in Africa. Huh, where are they going to find tons of skyscrapers to destroy in Africa? Will there be lots of shots of, uh, giraffes falling down? Will they have to blow up Mount Kilimanjaro? I’m interested to see how this goes.
Yes, because all of Africa is a desert wasteland void of modern structures and technology.
Hopefully the plot will revolve around how the aliens are actually a long lost African tribe returning to build up what has been pillaged and raped by the white man. You know all the gold, and diamonds, and oil and shit. Thus starting and intergalactic war between Alien Africans and capitalist continent pillaging Anglo Saxons.
Or not.
Woah there social justice jesus. tumblr’s the other direction
Never said that — but there aren’t a lot of cities with downtowns densely packed with skyscrapers ready to be knocked down. Johannesburg, the economic center of Africa, basically has two ([en.wikipedia.org]) and neither are very big.
Yeah so in other words Gee shut up being a Knob an being THAT GUY!!
Lee Pace fighting aliens? Shut up and take my money!
He plays this guy who drinks beer, watches sports, chases chicks, and uses a lot of slang that the aliens don’t understand. He is…Bronan the Confuser.
Is this just a cover up for filming the Black Panther?
Lee Pace is the Black Panther?
Holy shit the internet is going to explode!
Hey Ronan, you got a little something on your face. Yeah, right there. Looks like blueberry pie. A little more over there, too.