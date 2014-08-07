Lee Pace Goes From Being An Alien To Fighting Them In ‘Prisoner Of War’

08.07.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Lee Pace, the impressively browed dreamboat behind recent memorable characters such as Thranduil (The Hobbit flicks) and Ronan The Accuser (Guardians of the Galaxy) will finally get to leave the elaborate make-up behind for his next major role, although he definitely isn’t done with sci-fi.

Pace has just signed on for Prisoner of War, a new alien invasion movie that also stars Bérénice Marlohe…

gammasquadberniceFor those of us not as into the eyebrows.  

Joe Miale, who has previously mostly worked on video game projects (he’s directed shorts for the Half Life and Assassin’s Creed series), will direct the movie.

The big Prisoner of War twist is that it will be the rare alien invasion movie in which America isn’t the primary target of the invasion — the movie will instead take place in Africa. Huh, where are they going to find tons of skyscrapers to destroy in Africa? Will there be lots of shots of, uh, giraffes falling down? Will they have to blow up Mount Kilimanjaro? I’m interested to see how this goes.

Via Deadline

