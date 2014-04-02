Lego Is Satan's Plaything, According To This Rational Priest

If there’s one thing so utterly adorable and inoffensive nobody can hate it, it’s Lego. Lego’s got decades of childhood memories, an obsessed fandom, and a hit movie behind it. Everybody loves Lego. Everybody except, apparently, Polish priest Slawomir Kostrzewa.



Why, precisely, does Father Kostrzewa think Lego is the Devil’s construction toy? Because it’s got darker bricks and monsters in it, as the Telegraph explains:

In a presentation aimed at parents, Father Slawomir Kostrzewa said the popular Danish toy company had taken a lurch to the dark side with its series of Monster Fighters and Zombie mini-figures, and that they “were about darkness and the world of death”.

This isn’t the first time something supposedly sweet and innocent has been denounced by Kostrzewa (mildly NSFW link), although to be fair, a lot of people were fooled by those bootleg Hello Kitty… ah… “massagers.” For the record, this is the soul-destroying monster that lurks in your toy box. Look upon it and cower in fear!

Kostrzewa is, to some degree, playing off a study by the slightly more rational Christoph Bartneck, a researcher at the University of Canterbury. He found that as Lego introduced more minifig faces, they got angrier. What this might actually mean for small children is kind of up in the air, although Lego’s new Armed Revolution playsets have been raising a few eyebrows.

Either way, while we’re sure Father Kostrzewa’s heart is in the right place, somehow we think Poland has larger problems. Maybe after they get those squared away, we can talk about angry minifigs?