Leonardo DiCaprio did it again. The prolific actor and former teen heartthrob broke up with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25 in June. The couple had been together for four years, but there’s no stopping the now-infamous expiration date even though inside sources seemed to be under the impression that their relationship would go the distance.

Via PEOPLE:

Back in July 2019, an insider told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone seemed “pretty serious” with each other. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.” Then, in June 2020, a source said DiCaprio “loves being with” Morrone as they “spent 24/7” with each other amid the pandemic lockdown. “They are very close,” the source added at the time.

Apparently, Morrone couldn’t escape the same fate as her predecessors when it comes to DiCaprio’s undeniable age preference. The 47-year-old actor has a long history of dating models (including the now Mrs. Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen) and then ending things once they inevitably turn 25. As his recent break-up with Morrone demonstrates, it’s almost like clockwork.

However, social media is not doing DiCaprio the courtesy of pretending his obvious dating habit doesn’t exist and within hours of the news breaking that he dumped Morrone, the jokes started flying on Twitter. Even the LA Times get in on the gag:

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, [take a guess], have reportedly split https://t.co/ahiFOYwvGx — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 31, 2022

You can see more reactions below as people are clearly having a field day:

3 things are certain in life:

– death

– taxes

– leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3 — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?” leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

Kate Winslet: Jack, there’s room on here for two. Leonardo DiCaprio: (let’s go of door) Yeah, gonna take a pass on that. (sinking into the sea) Happy… 25th birthday… Rose… — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio when the woman he's dating turns 25 pic.twitter.com/gNuXyb3PH6 — Josh Barton (@bartonreviews) August 30, 2022

Would everyone leave Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend alone?? she's got enough to worry about, what with her coming off her parents' health insurance soon — Cassandra 🎬🧜🏻‍♀️ (@TheMovieMermaid) August 30, 2022

leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 pic.twitter.com/lVmkRGYNpj — ma¡le MAIA DAY (@milfadyen) August 30, 2022

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

My girl just got this snap from Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/bQKm9BRMSX — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (drpatel.eth) (@ParikPatelCFA) August 31, 2022

titanic turns 25 this year at which point i assume leonardo dicaprio will no longer want to be in it — Tom Neenan (@TNeenan) August 31, 2022

While DiCaprio continues to get roasted, one Twitter user floater floated an interesting theory that, well, still roasts him, but it’s definitely food for thought:

everyone assumes that he is the one breaking up with all these 25-yr-olds. what really happens is that once a woman's brain finishes developing, she realizes she doesn't wanna be with leonardo dicaprio — meredith (@dietz_meredith) August 31, 2022

(Via PEOPLE)