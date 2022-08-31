Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex-Girlfriend List Implies That He Won’t Date A Woman Over 25, And Fans Have Jokes

Leonardo DiCaprio did it again. The prolific actor and former teen heartthrob broke up with his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25 in June. The couple had been together for four years, but there’s no stopping the now-infamous expiration date even though inside sources seemed to be under the impression that their relationship would go the distance.

Via PEOPLE:

Back in July 2019, an insider told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone seemed “pretty serious” with each other. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

Then, in June 2020, a source said DiCaprio “loves being with” Morrone as they “spent 24/7” with each other amid the pandemic lockdown. “They are very close,” the source added at the time.

Apparently, Morrone couldn’t escape the same fate as her predecessors when it comes to DiCaprio’s undeniable age preference. The 47-year-old actor has a long history of dating models (including the now Mrs. Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen) and then ending things once they inevitably turn 25. As his recent break-up with Morrone demonstrates, it’s almost like clockwork.

However, social media is not doing DiCaprio the courtesy of pretending his obvious dating habit doesn’t exist and within hours of the news breaking that he dumped Morrone, the jokes started flying on Twitter. Even the LA Times get in on the gag:

You can see more reactions below as people are clearly having a field day:

While DiCaprio continues to get roasted, one Twitter user floater floated an interesting theory that, well, still roasts him, but it’s definitely food for thought:

(Via PEOPLE)

