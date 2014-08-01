Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly ‘Flicked’ Justin Bieber Away From His A-List Table Prior To Fight

Just yesterday we found out another wonderful detail to the Justin Bieber-Orlando Bloom fight in Ibiza, that Leonardo DiCaprio was at the scene actively rooting for Orlando Bloom to knock Bieber’s sh*t-eating grin down his throat — and now thanks to a Spanish model, 20-year-old Anastasia Skolkova, who was sitting at a nearby table, we know a little bit about what happened before the fight.

This story is the gift that keeps on giving. Via The Mirror:

Ana tells the Mirror: “People were quiet, just having their dinners. Leonardo DiCaprio was sitting with Orlando at their table. It was a big table, they had a lot of friends. “Everything was quiet and then suddenly, people had cameras out. Then it was like dinner with a show.

DO GO ON…

“Bieber said something to DiCaprio – I don’t know exactly what, because it was seven or eight metres away. Leo brushed his hands at him, like, I don’t care what you say. Yeah, he flicked him away.” “Bieber got angry. Orlando got very, very angry,” continues Ana. “When Bieber walked maybe 10 metres away, Orlando maybe had half a minute to think about what he was going to do,” continues Ana. “He got up and started running. Then he jumped over the sofa.”

As much as I want to revel in the mental imagery of Leo DiCaprio brushing Justin Bieber off like a gnat with a white trash mustache, TMZ is basically confirming that side of the story (only saying that it was Orlando that rebuffed him, but let’s agree to disagree that probably they both did) — only that now Bieber is reveling in the aftermath because he thinks he “won” in the court of public opinion.

Oh, little man think he hard now.

Now here’s the thing. Bieber quickly realized the public resoundingly believed Justin won the “fight” … and that’s when he decided he could up his tough game by humiliating Orlando with pics of Miranda on Instagram. It was all about looking tough. When people started saying Bieber was bad ass for posting the pic … he upped his game with the pic of a weepy Orlando. One source said Justin is “irrational” in the glee he’s taking over the scuffle. Bottom line — we’re told he’s loving this … having a great time in Ibiza. And he thinks it’s cool that people think he banged Orlando’s then-wife and still won the war.

Alright let’s get something straight, here: No one thinks Justin Bieber had sex with Miranda Kerr. If I even entertained the notion that someone who looks like her would have sex with Justin Bieber I’d have to go stick my head in the oven. I’d rather have sex with a on-duty garbage man. (No offense to any sanitation workers out there.) And I presume UPROXX’s male constituency would want to jump off of a cliff for slightly similar reasons.

Anyway, whoever was technically the winner or the loser of the fight itself, I think the real winner here is the internet. Via Burnsy, enjoy this exclusive gif of the Bieber-Bloom fight: