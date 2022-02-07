Whenever Leslie Jones live-tweets something it’s always hilarious. Whether it’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League — yes, she sat through the whole thing — or Donald Trump‘s latest embarrassing move, Jones’ Twitter commentary has been a welcomed reprieve in these pandemic times. Which is why it’s unfortunate that the comedian revealed that her beloved live-tweeting of the Olympics might be coming to an end after a series of frustrating setbacks.

In a tweet posted early Monday morning, Jones opened up about the numerous obstacles she’s faced while trying to bring a little comedy to the Olympic events. According to the Saturday Night Live alum, her videos are routinely taken down, and the powers that be seem determined to keep her out:

im starting to feel like this should be my last olympics i live tweet. i know i know, another celebrity bitching. But i’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love #uptoyallnow

Leslie Jones does it stay anywhere I’m not welcomed. #uptoyallnow pic.twitter.com/jark0Joc0N — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 7, 2022

While Jones has yet to confirm if she’ll return to live-tweeting the Olympics or not, she has been busily retweeting the outpouring of support she’s received since revealing her frustration. Obviously, the love for Jones’ tweets are there, but will it be enough to spur official action is the big question.

Doesn’t NBC know that Leslie Jones reacting to the Olympics is the reason why some people even watch the broadcast to begin with https://t.co/EO5nCIzOGy — Amy Kuperinsky (@AmyKup) February 7, 2022

Hey NBC fuck off with that trash and give Leslie the props she deserves – ya'll would have never had as brilliant an idea as having a comedian live tweet the Olympics if she hadn't done it first! You'll never be as good at it either 🤷🏼‍♀️ — T 💙🤍 (@macbananas) February 7, 2022

Your commentary and live tweets are a DELIGHT!! They are, in fact, the only thing that makes me want to go and watch @nbc’s actual coverage of the Olympics. Your wonder at these athletes’ achievements is so genuine, joyous, and infectious. They should be PAYING, not punishing! — Snowden Becker (@snowdenbecker) February 7, 2022

I can't believe you aren't being sponsored or hired to do this. We are huge fans of you! It is by far one of the major highlights of my Olympics experience. On behalf of other Superfans, I hope you keep on doing it (and hope we see you again in person in France 2024, perhaps)! pic.twitter.com/eKOmyFKd18 — Olympics Superfans (@olysuperfans) February 7, 2022

.@Lesdoggg — you’re one the most entertaining things about the @Olympics — in cheerleading we know a thing or two about striking down videos & over reaching control… @NBCOlympics https://t.co/KDU1oOt5X7 — cheerUPDATES (@cheerUPDATES) February 7, 2022

You're hilarious. It's the only way I can watch it now. NBC should be paying you. We don't want anyone but you. — Norfik (@NorfikMusic) February 7, 2022

What is the Twitter account of NBC? We need you. I will fight for you to stay…keep commentating. — I.Am who I am (@carpediem_vici) February 7, 2022

Sorry to hear that you are being pressured by NBC, IOC or USOC to quit your commentary sharing. NBC is the worst. O.K. second worst just ahead of FOX. — Terry Aichele (@hermistonsports) February 7, 2022

