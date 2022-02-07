Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones Viral Live-Tweeting Of The Olympics May Not Last Much Longer, And She’s Revealing Her Frustrations

Whenever Leslie Jones live-tweets something it’s always hilarious. Whether it’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League — yes, she sat through the whole thing — or Donald Trump‘s latest embarrassing move, Jones’ Twitter commentary has been a welcomed reprieve in these pandemic times. Which is why it’s unfortunate that the comedian revealed that her beloved live-tweeting of the Olympics might be coming to an end after a series of frustrating setbacks.

In a tweet posted early Monday morning, Jones opened up about the numerous obstacles she’s faced while trying to bring a little comedy to the Olympic events. According to the Saturday Night Live alum, her videos are routinely taken down, and the powers that be seem determined to keep her out:

im starting to feel like this should be my last olympics i live tweet. i know i know, another celebrity bitching. But i’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I’ll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love #uptoyallnow

While Jones has yet to confirm if she’ll return to live-tweeting the Olympics or not, she has been busily retweeting the outpouring of support she’s received since revealing her frustration. Obviously, the love for Jones’ tweets are there, but will it be enough to spur official action is the big question.

