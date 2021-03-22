By now, you likely agree (from personal experience) that Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut was vastly superior to Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut. Yet the HBO Max-streamed upgrading did arrive with a price: four hours of viewers’ time. Many people felt that this runtime was worth it, given that character development was suddenly a thing (and Cyborg’s backstory functioned as the heart of the film), but still, this was, as former SNL cast member Leslie Jones put it, a #longassmovie.

Yep, Jones came through for everyone and did her usual epic superhero movie thing by live-tweeting the action. Her joyous reactions were infectious, and she was all of us while observing that while the action scenes worked well — “WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit!” — her eye kept floating down to the runtime left on the movie: “And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie”

WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit! And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/SXliNJhr9j — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

As one might expect, Jones’ Twitter thread was long (four hours long), and we’d expect no less. A few of her tweets hit particularly hard, including her “What the fuck is happening?! #longassmovie” reaction to Jared Leto’s Joker scene.

The action scenes appeared to be Jones’ favorite moments, and the Wonder Woman fan did not let her audience down.

Lordt if he did that to Wonder Woman he is gonna fuck Batman gadget having ass up #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/cPdTV6oOd9 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

You ever stub your toe you don’t hold that yell in you be like OUUUUCCCCHHH!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/5QVMzzQLBg — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

The result was a breath of fresh air on Twitter and signaled a return to movies as events (even in the comfort of one’s living room). People agreed that this live-tweeting session might be the best thing to happen to Twitter and comic book fans in a long time.

Leslie Jones live tweeting the #SnyderCut might be the greatest thing that's ever happened on Twitter https://t.co/XVMNs4zS3L — 🦇 (@_JimMurray_) March 22, 2021

LMAOOOO Leslie Jones live tweeting Zack Snyder's Justice League is by far one of the best moments on twitter https://t.co/H2muyBLu5J — Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 22, 2021

Leslie Jones watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is probably the best thing to happen to DCEU fandom / twitter like omg — CBMCringe (@CBMCringe) March 22, 2021

Twitter rules: More Leslie Jones tweeting about things and less of everything else. I'm dying. 😂#JusticeLeagueTheSnyderCut https://t.co/ITPyjP32XP — Jeffrey Reddick 🌈 (@JeffreyaReddick) March 22, 2021