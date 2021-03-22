By now, you likely agree (from personal experience) that Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut was vastly superior to Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut. Yet the HBO Max-streamed upgrading did arrive with a price: four hours of viewers’ time. Many people felt that this runtime was worth it, given that character development was suddenly a thing (and Cyborg’s backstory functioned as the heart of the film), but still, this was, as former SNL cast member Leslie Jones put it, a #longassmovie.
Yep, Jones came through for everyone and did her usual epic superhero movie thing by live-tweeting the action. Her joyous reactions were infectious, and she was all of us while observing that while the action scenes worked well — “WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit!” — her eye kept floating down to the runtime left on the movie: “And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie”
WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit! And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/SXliNJhr9j
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
We all got time damnit!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/vdvYiEnzyJ
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
As one might expect, Jones’ Twitter thread was long (four hours long), and we’d expect no less. A few of her tweets hit particularly hard, including her “What the fuck is happening?! #longassmovie” reaction to Jared Leto’s Joker scene.
What the fuck is happening?! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/S2lDGgSOBh
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
The action scenes appeared to be Jones’ favorite moments, and the Wonder Woman fan did not let her audience down.
He definitely got cajolies damnit! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/LdWfgUMyON
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Now I’m the one who’s wrong!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/NtV93kyq3t
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Lordt if he did that to Wonder Woman he is gonna fuck Batman gadget having ass up #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/cPdTV6oOd9
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
You ever stub your toe you don’t hold that yell in you be like OUUUUCCCCHHH!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/5QVMzzQLBg
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
SHIT!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/n9xsJoMDFQ
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
The result was a breath of fresh air on Twitter and signaled a return to movies as events (even in the comfort of one’s living room). People agreed that this live-tweeting session might be the best thing to happen to Twitter and comic book fans in a long time.
Leslie Jones live tweeting the #SnyderCut might be the greatest thing that's ever happened on Twitter https://t.co/XVMNs4zS3L
— 🦇 (@_JimMurray_) March 22, 2021
LMAOOOO Leslie Jones live tweeting Zack Snyder's Justice League is by far one of the best moments on twitter https://t.co/H2muyBLu5J
— Walt (@UberKryptonian) March 22, 2021
Leslie Jones watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is probably the best thing to happen to DCEU fandom / twitter like omg
— CBMCringe (@CBMCringe) March 22, 2021
Twitter rules: More Leslie Jones tweeting about things and less of everything else. I'm dying. 😂#JusticeLeagueTheSnyderCut https://t.co/ITPyjP32XP
— Jeffrey Reddick 🌈 (@JeffreyaReddick) March 22, 2021
Leslie Jones live tweeting the #SnyderCut might be the greatest thing that's ever happened on Twitter https://t.co/XVMNs4zS3L
— 🦇 (@_JimMurray_) March 22, 2021
As the movie began to roll to a close, Jones predicted that this kind of runtime would happen again: “Soooooo we can expect another four hour movie cause they aint giving up on this life equation thang apparently!! #longassmovie”
Soooooo we can expect another four hour movie cause they aint giving up on this life equation thang apparently!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/jlAsleB7ej
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021
Finally, though, “ITS OVAH!! #longassmovie.” Whew.
ITS OVAH!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/WHUtZDaByc
— Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021