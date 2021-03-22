Getty Image
Leslie Jones Live-Tweeted The "#LongAssMovie" (AKA 'Zack Snyder's Justice League'), Which Obviously Means That Movies Are Officially Back

By now, you likely agree (from personal experience) that Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut was vastly superior to Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut. Yet the HBO Max-streamed upgrading did arrive with a price: four hours of viewers’ time. Many people felt that this runtime was worth it, given that character development was suddenly a thing (and Cyborg’s backstory functioned as the heart of the film), but still, this was, as former SNL cast member Leslie Jones put it, a #longassmovie.

Yep, Jones came through for everyone and did her usual epic superhero movie thing by live-tweeting the action. Her joyous reactions were infectious, and she was all of us while observing that while the action scenes worked well — “WARRIORS!! I’m losing my shit!” — her eye kept floating down to the runtime left on the movie: “And I still got 3 hours 30 minutes and forty-fiive seconds mfs!! #longassmovie”

As one might expect, Jones’ Twitter thread was long (four hours long), and we’d expect no less. A few of her tweets hit particularly hard, including her “What the fuck is happening?! #longassmovie” reaction to Jared Leto’s Joker scene.

The action scenes appeared to be Jones’ favorite moments, and the Wonder Woman fan did not let her audience down.

The result was a breath of fresh air on Twitter and signaled a return to movies as events (even in the comfort of one’s living room). People agreed that this live-tweeting session might be the best thing to happen to Twitter and comic book fans in a long time.

As the movie began to roll to a close, Jones predicted that this kind of runtime would happen again: “Soooooo we can expect another four hour movie cause they aint giving up on this life equation thang apparently!! #longassmovie”

Finally, though, “ITS OVAH!! #longassmovie.” Whew.

