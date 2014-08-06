Let’s Check In With McKayla Maroney’s Very Impressive Instagram

It’s been over two years since grumpy bunny McKayla Maroney was not impressed. That was during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, when she ONLY won the silver medal in the vault finals. But that photo, and its subsequent meme, did more good for her career than if she had taken home the gold — she posed with Obama, got roles on Hart of Dixie and Bones, and most importantly, appeared in a Thirty Seconds to Mars music video. Also, she won some more medals, but again, JARED LETO.

She’s also the proud owner of an impressive (sorry) Instagram. Let’s take a look at what McKayla’s been doing the last couple of months, besides throwing out first pitches.

Here she is at Coachella, thankfully sans Indian headdress.

Chilling with Rihanna, looking like Vanessa Hudgens.

Those are probably made of chocolate.

I wonder if her locker is filled with Dave Matthews Band CDs, like mine was in high school?

Jesus is impressed.

Celebrity Hair Power Rankings: 1. Abigail Spencer, 2. McKayla, 3. everyone else.

U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A.

U-S-A? U-S-A? U-S-A?

It’s every gymnast’s dream: to host an award show for children.

There’s no way she didn’t look like a total dweeb while taking this, no matter how pretty she is.

The crime rate in Chicago plummeted 87% the hour this photo was snapped.

I could do that. I just don’t want to.

