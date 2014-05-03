Let’s Take A Moment And Imagine ‘Batman’ Featuring Tommy Wiseau From ‘The Room’

YouTuber patrickhwillems is here to provide an answer to the question that no one is asking: What if Tommy Wiseau from The Room got his mitts on Batman. The result is this insane video that channels the weirdest bits from The Room and the campiness of the 60s Batman TV show into one bit of video.
I can only imagine we’d one day be watching this version of the caped crusader at midnight screenings everywhere. Ironically of course because no one will admit actually enjoying.
(Via patrickhwillems)
In this version, does Robin like to awkwardly interject himself into Batman and Catwoman’s lovemaking? Does he just like watch? Does Robin get caught up with drug dealers and owe them money? If so, what kind of drugs? What kind of money?
Not funny at all.
You can talk to me about these these things Alfred, I’m your best friend. Anyway, how is your sex life?
Oh hi, Commissioner Gordon!
But Batman doesn’t use guns, how would the movie end?
He has a grapple gun, doesn’t he? lol.