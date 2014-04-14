Let’s Try To Guess Which A-List Celebrity Had A Viagra Ice Cream Party

When it comes to making ice cream, Charlie Harry Francis is like the Dr. Frankenstein of insane and delicious treats. According to his blog, Lick Me I’m Delicious, Francis had sweet dessert creativity in his genes, as his father was an ice cream maker and his mom an “incredible baker and confectionary maker.” Francis’s talent for making seemingly impossible ice cream flavors right in front of people has made him a staple of the talk show circuit, as he has appeared on everything from Britain’s Let’s Do Lunch with Gino & Mel to Fox News. It’s like the old saying goes: Three things in life are certain – death, taxes and ice cream is f*cking wonderful.

But the one creation that has people buzzing about Francis yet again is a Viagra-laced champagne flavor that he recently created at the request of an A-list celebrity client. According to his blog, the identity of said celebrity is super hush-hush.

This was one of the wierder requests we’ve had; to make viagra ice cream for a party. It was for one of our A-list Celebrity clients and they’ve made us sign a confidentiality agreement, so we can’t say much about it, but I am allowed to say that they were ‘very happy with the end result’.

Happy because every guy in attendance had a boner, you see. Additionally, Latin Times reached out to Francis to get the – wait for it – scoop on this so-called Viagra ice cream, and while he still won’t spill the beans on the identity of the horny celeb, he did confirm that he’ll make this specific flavor again if another client comes calling.

“We make any flavor of ice cream for people’s events. Our client approached us and asked if it was possible. And it was,” said Francis to Latin Times. “We spent a couple of days in our development kitchen working on it, incorporating the Viagra was relatively easy, making it taste nicely of champagne was harder.” Mixing Viagra and ice cream sounds like a recipe for instant success, so we asked Francis about the future of the product and whether it will be available for the general public any time soon. “Haha, well, if they want it yes, all our ice cream is made custom to each event, so if someone in the future wants Viagra ice cream I’m sure we can make it for them,” said Francis. (Via Latin Times)

Fortunately for us all, I’m a bit of an expert when it comes to speculating about celebrities, so when it came to deciding which so-called A-lister would be the kind of guy who would want his party guests munching on erectile dysfunction pills, I had a few suspects. The most obvious celeb is John Travolta, because… you know. Maybe it was someone younger like Leonardo DiCaprio, who needs all the help he can get in keeping his model clone army satisfied.

But in the end, it could only be one specific A-list party animal who loves boners, and my guess? Frank Stallone.