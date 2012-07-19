Photoshop Remedies For The Scourge That Is ‘Duckface’

Chris Nolan: “I Never Meet Anyone Who Actually Likes 3D” |Film Drunk|
Adam Carolla, The UPROXX Interview: ‘Everyone Can Kiss My Ass, I Don’t Care’ |UPROXX|
Ranking The TV Appearances Of Batman’s Bane, From Least To Most Spine-Crumbling |Warming Glow|
10 Things You Can Buy For $90K Instead Of The Yeezy IIs |Smoking Section|
Sarah Silverman Promises Lesbian Sex To Rich, Old Billionaire |UPROXX|
MMA Fighter Officially In Need Of An Intervention |With Leather|
10 Best Emmy Snub Reaction GIFs, All Courtesy Of ‘Parks And Rec’ |UPROXX|
Meet Michelle Jenneke, Hottest Hurdler Ever |With Leather|
Coachella Now Comes On A Boat |Smoking Section|
Here’s the three-boobed lady from Total Recall |Film Drunk|
The Wire: LEGO-Style |Daily What|
11 Crappiest Movies of Christian Bale’s Career |Pajiba|
Five Games I Beat As a Child That I Can’t Beat Now |Unreality|
135 Shots That Will Restore Your Faith in Cinema |High Definite|
Why You Never Want To Follow Tracy Morgan |HuffPost Comedy|
The Time Benjamin Franklin Tried (And Failed) to Electrocute a Turkey |Mental Floss|
10 Classic Hunter S. Thompson Quotes (That Aren’t from ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’) |BroBible|
Behind-the-scenes look at Sons of Anarchy. Principal director: “What can the fans expect from Season 5? Two words: explosions and nudity” |Fark|
VIDEO BELOW: Secret agent dog infiltrates kitchen |via Buzzfeed|
Like us on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Check out our cosplay roundup.
[Pictures via Reddit and The Clearly Dope.]
I’ll say it. I like the duck face.
I don’t understand all the duckface hate. It’s pretty innocuous to me.
Effing mirrors . . . how do they work?
Better than my ability to embed the right video, apparently.