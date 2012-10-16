Space Shuttle Endeavour Is A Saucy Minx In The Links

10.16.12 5 years ago

“The sexual tension was palpable with these two.” — James Urbaniak

Here Are Some Great Rolling Stones Songs That You’re Probably Not Sick Of |UPROXX|

New Cleveland Tourism Idea: Never Show This Browns Fan Piss Bucket Video To Anyone |With Leather|

Why We Should All Ignore Gucci Mane’s Plea For Attention |Smoking Section|

Brandon Weeden Wins Game, Still The Subject Of Ridicule |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

Hey Everyone, It’s Chloe Moretz As Carrie |Film Drunk|

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz Rap About Chelsea Handler’s Sex Life, Embarrass Themselves |Warming Glow|

Popeye IRL = Nightmare Fuel |High Definite|

Star Wars reference or Italian Dish? |The FW|

Awkward Prom Photos At Comic-Con |Unreality|

Drunk Tarzan’s Rope Swing Double Fail |Gorilla Mask|

42 Animals Who Are Watching You |HuffPost Comedy|

Some New Dads Get It Better Than Others |Daily What|

15 great movie scenes where actors meet their reflection |Fark|

11 Creative Breakthroughs People Had in Their Sleep |Mental Floss|

Lana Del Rey And Rachel Bilson Enjoy A Ride At Universal Studios |Buzzfeed|

5 TV Siblings Better Suited to Incest Plotlines than Dexter and Debra Morgan |Pajiba|

Arnold Classic Bodybuilder Busts Out Hilariously Bad Fake Tan at Competition |Brobible|

VIDEO BELOW: One cat, one jar. |via DP&F|

Like us on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Kickstart this.

 

[Inset picture via IFC.]

