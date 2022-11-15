It’s still an odd feeling cheering on Liz Cheney, the pro-waterboarding, anti-same-sex marriage daughter of one of the most notorious vice presidents in American history. She did, however, do at least one right thing: She called out former president Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot, and she stuck by her guns, even as it cost her her House seat. She also stood up to other Republicans spreading the Big Lie. That includes former Trump critic-turned-MAGA candidate Kari Lake. And when Lake finally lost her gubernatorial race, she had the perfect reaction.

On Monday night, just under a week after the midterm elections, the race for governor of Arizona was called for Katie Hobbs, who was running against the Trump-backed Lake. Lake was predictably quick to baselessly imply voter fraud, but before she did that, Cheney sent her a little message.

In the final stretch of her failed campaign, Lake posted a letter on Twitter addressed to Cheney, who had run urging Arizona voters not to vote for her. Lake sarcastically thanked her for her “in-kind contribution,” pointing out that donations skyrocketed and that their website “nearly” crashed (nearly!). She also congratulated her on her “forced retirement from politics.”

But Cheney had her revenge. Soon after the race was called for Hobbs, Cheney quote-tweeted her, writing, simply, “You’re welcome, @KariLake.”

Cheney may run again. So may Lake. But Cheney has at least been elected to Congress. She was even the chair of the House Republican Conference until she was squeezed out by Trump loyalists. Lake is just a former news anchor and a failed politician whose legacy may be that she was mocked on SNL a couple times before fading back into obscurity.