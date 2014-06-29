Liza Minnelli’s Rep Is Totally Trolling Shia LaBeouf After That Broadway Incident

06.29.14 4 years ago 3 Comments
Shia-Arraignment-2

Getty Image

You might’ve heard that Shia LaBeouf got kicked out of a Broadway production of Cabaret over at Studio 54. Well Liza Minnelli starred in the 1972 film version and her rep thought it would be nice to help out LaBeouf. Via Page Six:

We hear that Minnelli’s longtime spokesman, Scott Gorenstein, sent LaBeouf a DVD copy of the Bob Fosse film, which won eight Oscars.

“I figured he may want to find out how it ends,” quipped Gorenstein of his thoughtful gift.

That’s a pretty hilarious response to the situation. I say LaBeouf should respond by sending her a copy of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Then again, that would be way too mean. I mean, have you watched that movie? Yeesh.

(Via PageSix)

