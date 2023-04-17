Netflix’s first live stand-up comedy special with Chris Rock was a raging success (emphasis on the “raging”) for everyone other than Jada Pinkett Smith and Will. Netflix’s planned live reunion for Season 4 of Love Is Blind, on the other hand, “did not turn out as we had planned,” according to a contrite tweet (which we’ll revisit soon) from the streamer.

Things got messy, alright, and yikes. Immediately before the planned Sunday live streaming event was due to launch, co-host Nick Lachey tweeted an enthused, “Who’s ready!?? #LoveIsBlindLIVE.”

This swiftly backfired when the scheduled airtime did not happen. A promised 15-minute delay then led to a longer wait, which turned into over an hour. And that turned into the “Not Netflix” trend, which spread far and wide once it became apparent that the reunion would not make its advertised airtime.

As this happened, the Blockbuster social account took notice of Netflix’s original apology tweet when things began to go awry. Given that Netflix played a huge role in Blockbuster’s demise, they did not hesitate to cluck their virtual tongue: “Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.”

not blockbuster clawing their way out of the grave just to whack netflix.. oh i’d be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/Cjxc4rfntf — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 17, 2023

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

This was followed by a “solidarity, bro” from Redbox.

solidarity, bro — Redbox (@redbox) April 17, 2023

Not to mention a Little Fires Everywhere-themed reaction shot from Hulu.

Not all the other streaming services logging in to drag Netflix pic.twitter.com/URSSeOClH6 — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 17, 2023

The fiasco continued. As the tech troubles became apparent, the “Not Netflix” chorus duly began with viewers cracking jokes about “the true villain of season 4” and “the new Ticketmaster.” Ouch.