Netflix’s first live stand-up comedy special with Chris Rock was a raging success (emphasis on the “raging”) for everyone other than Jada Pinkett Smith and Will. Netflix’s planned live reunion for Season 4 of Love Is Blind, on the other hand, “did not turn out as we had planned,” according to a contrite tweet (which we’ll revisit soon) from the streamer.
Things got messy, alright, and yikes. Immediately before the planned Sunday live streaming event was due to launch, co-host Nick Lachey tweeted an enthused, “Who’s ready!?? #LoveIsBlindLIVE.”
This swiftly backfired when the scheduled airtime did not happen. A promised 15-minute delay then led to a longer wait, which turned into over an hour. And that turned into the “Not Netflix” trend, which spread far and wide once it became apparent that the reunion would not make its advertised airtime.
As this happened, the Blockbuster social account took notice of Netflix’s original apology tweet when things began to go awry. Given that Netflix played a huge role in Blockbuster’s demise, they did not hesitate to cluck their virtual tongue: “Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.”
Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get.
— Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023
This was followed by a “solidarity, bro” from Redbox.
Not to mention a Little Fires Everywhere-themed reaction shot from Hulu.
The fiasco continued. As the tech troubles became apparent, the “Not Netflix” chorus duly began with viewers cracking jokes about “the true villain of season 4” and “the new Ticketmaster.” Ouch.
Finally, Netflix did apologize again “[t]o everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned.” Whew.
To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and…
