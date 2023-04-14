You’ve heard the phrase “love at first sight,” but what about “love at first sound?” Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind sets out to answer that question with a social experiment. A group of single men and women date each other, fall in love, and get engaged — all without seeing the other person. Follow along as Uproxx ranks each couple and recaps the best tear-jerking and cringe-worthy moments from season 4. (WARNING: Spoilers for up to episode 12 of Love Is Blind season 4 will be found below.) Hoo boy, did episode 11 end on a cliffhanger or what? The last we checked in with our Seattle (and Portland, maybe?) couples, Chelsea had just said “I do” at the altar and we were all left wondering what Kwame’s response would be. That means wedding day is officially upon us and it’s decision time for the couples. After a month of knowing each other, who will say “yes” to life with a partner they met in the pods, and who will be left at the altar? Let’s recap!

Kwame & Chelsea These two had a cliffhanger for their wedding answers that led into the finale, as fans were left wondering if Kwame would say “I do” to Chelsea — even without his mom’s approval. Thankfully, the answer was yes, as it had sort of been hinted at, including the way Kwame’s sister welcomed Chelsea into the family before the ceremony occurred. She was excited after his acceptance, alongside his side of the wedding. There’s always doubt though! Some have speculated that he doesn’t actually like her, or her dog, or even really wants to get married. (He had also attempted reality dating previously.) As fans saw on the show, Chelsea was also an exuberant personality, from their couples photoshoot to her leaning into her Bachelorette party style. I’ve maintained that these two do care about one another, being among the couples to go through the least ups and downs on the show. While they weren’t seen much in this final episode, as there were several weddings to get through, I’m interested and hopeful that they’ve lasted staying together — at least up until the live reunion episode airs. — Lexi Lane Prediction For Kwame & Chelsea: Kwame: Yes

Chelsea: Yes

Was my prediction correct? I accidentally watched ahead and fudged some of the answers, just not for this couple. So, both my predictions were right. Or invalid. — Lexi Lane

Paul & Micah When the wedding day finally arrived, and Paul decided to wear hiking socks, it was clear both parties were having serious doubts. Micah said the decision “hasn’t been easy or obvious at all” to her. Paul was also having serious second thoughts and was going to nearly everyone around him to ask for advice. I was sure Paul was going to say “yes” at the altar because he continually told the camera that Micah is everything he’s ever wanted in a partner. But when it came time to make the decision, Paul said “no.” Well, more specifically, he said: “I love you but I don’t think we can choose each other right now. I think that we’re not there.” Micah, clearly hurt, responded that she never “felt safe” with him, and his response validated that. At the end of the episode, Paul told the camera that he could never imagine marrying her in the future, and his decision to say “no” was because he couldn’t picture Micah as a nurturing mother. Those comments were an unnecessarily low blow in my eyes. Micah’s mean-girl tendencies at the beginning of the season aside, Micah wasn’t ready for motherhood yet, and that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t be a very caring and supportive mom once she was. There’s so much more to being a partner — and a woman for that matter — than being a “nurturing mother” to children. Plus, I don’t recall Paul ever showing off his nurturing side on camera. The way he described Micah at the end of the episode made it seem like he wasn’t seeing her for who she truly was. Instead, he saw her in comparison to this imaginary idea of a “perfect partner” he created in his head. To him, choosing a life partner is akin to a math equation; you have to find the sum of “perfect” qualities to find the “perfect” spouse. But that doesn’t account for a person’s ability to grow and develop in a relationship. It also doesn’t account for the things Paul needs to work on, which Micah noted was his ability to show and express love. I’m in no way saying I think Micah and Paul should have ended up together. In fact, I was convinced they wouldn’t make it past the altar this entire season. But the whiplash I got from Paul’s comments about Micah make me question everything he said about her in previous episodes. At first, he said she was everything he’s ever wanted in a person. Then, he said he could never marry her and didn’t picture her as a mother. I really don’t see how he jumped to that conclusion that quickly. — Carolyn Droke Prediction For Micah & Paul: Paul: No

Micah: Also, no. But at the end of the episode, Micah said she would have said “I do” if Paul had, which obviously didn’t happen.

Was my prediction correct? Again, no. I originally thought Paul was going to say “yes” and Micah was going to say “no.” I clearly could not have been more wrong here. — Carolyn Droke

Brett & Tiffany After weeks of anticipation, it was finally time for Brett and Tiffany to finally say “I do” to each other. (Well, to preserve the sanctity of love as we know it, we needed them to confirm it with I dos). Their portion of the episode began with Tiffany nearly coming to tears as she thinks about the time she spent with Brett. We then moved to Brett’s room as he caught up with his brother and friends before getting ready. Brett also meets Tiffany’s father who gives him his blessing just in time for the wedding day. Things seem to be smooth sailing until Brett puts on his suit and realizes that his pants were tailored incorrectly. Brett is visibly annoyed and admits that he can get a bit ticked off if his look is not up to par with what he expected. So, with 90 minutes left until the wedding, Brett heads back to the tailor to have his pants repaired. This is all while Tiffany happily gets ready with her friends and family, while seemingly having no idea what’s going on in Brett’s world. Thankfully, Brett is able to get his pants fixed with just 30 minutes left until the wedding. Upon Brett’s return to the venue, he’s met by Marshall who is in attendance to support his good friend (they have a great bromance). Marshall admits to the bittersweet moment of the wedding but assures Brett that he is absolutely happy for him. Soon after, Brett takes the stage, absorbs a few jokes from his family, and prepares for Tiffany to walk down the aisle. When she finally does, Brett is brought to tears which is really all we needed to see to know that he would say “I do.” They both shared beautiful messages about one another, with Tiffany praising him for his soul and his character while Brett said he believes he found his life partner with Tiffany. At long last, it was time for them to say “I do,” and in what was the sweetest moment of the episode, Brett and Tiffany both said “I do” and became the second married couple of Love Is Blind season four. They concluded their portion of the episode with a whole lot of smiles and even more happy dancing. We check back in with them later for a slow dance and a sweet declaration from Tiffany who said, “there’s nothing that scares me about this man.” Brett added, “Tiffany makes me feel like I can be the best version of myself.” We need more couples like these in future Love Is Blind seasons. — Wongo Okon Prediction For Brett & Tiffany: Brett: Yes

Tiffany: Yes

Was my prediction correct? Yes! Love Is Blind season four’s favorite both said “I do” to each to become the second married couple of the show’s latest season. — Wongo Okon