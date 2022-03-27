Madison Cawthorn recently took some time out from his busy schedule of dissing Ukraine, getting speeding tickets, and prowling Waffle Houses in a desperate search for supporters. In an interview with the arms group Warrior Poet Society, the North Carolina representative was asked how closely House of Cards is to the real D.C. Cawthorn claimed it was pretty much dead-on.

Madison Cawthorn affirms Washington DC is like the movie House of Cards and said people that he’s looked up his whole life who are now in their 60’s or 70’s have invited him to an orgy at their home and others have done cocaine in front of him. pic.twitter.com/iJnWMJ9PIR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 27, 2022

Calling it a “really well-done show,” Cawthorn drew on his own experiences of being in Congress for the last year and change, saying that he’s become familiar with the “the sexual perversion that goes on in Washington.” Then he painted a portrait of the nation’s capital as a drug-filled bacchanalia.

“Being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70, and I look at all these people — a lot of them I’ve looked up to all my life, always paid attention to politics — then all of a sudden you get invited to ‘hey, we’re gonna have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come,’” Cawthorn said. “Then you realized they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”

Cawthorn also claimed he’d seen key lawmakers, even ones trying to “remove addiction in our country,” doing cocaine bumps right in front of him. He didn’t name names, and he didn’t go into details. But as usual truth is stranger than fiction, even when that fiction is House of Cards.

(Via The Daily Beast)